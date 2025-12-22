Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

22 December – 28 December 2025
Gift & Wrap
Heldeke Tasting Room, Volta 32, Tallinn
From Monday, 22 December to Wednesday, 24 December
If your pre-Christmas to-do list is starting to look suspiciously longer instead of shorter, this one may feel like a small seasonal miracle. Heldeke! Tasting Room & Bottleshop is offering an on-the-spot gift-wrapping corner during working hours, meaning you can choose a present, wrap it immediately and walk out feeling wildly efficient. No buying an entire roll of paper for one gift, no ribbon chaos at home — just neat wrapping and a small 1 or 2 € donation to keep things running. It’s perfect for last-minute shoppers, lunch-break errands and anyone who enjoys good taste with minimal effort. Sometimes the best Christmas plans are the ones that save you time and wrapping paper.
Holiday Quiz
Uus Laine, Kopli 4, Tallinn
Tuesday, 23 December, from 7 pm
If your brain enjoys a good workout and your evenings benefit from a bit of friendly chaos, this one’s a local classic. The most famous quiz in all of Estonia — yes, including the islands — takes over Uus Laine every week, hosted by the country’s longest-running English-language quizmaster. Expect five lively rounds that bounce from picture puzzles and general knowledge to music, pop culture and a mystery round designed to keep everyone slightly suspicious of their own answers. Questions range from the colour of Neptune to 1990s hit singles, so knowing a little about a lot definitely helps.
Teams of 1–6 people are welcome, entry is 3 € per person or 15 € per team (cash only) and there are bar tabs and prizes up for grabs. Just remember to reserve a table in advance — and don’t cheat. They say the punishment is severe.
Exhibition: Art of the Brick
Telliskivi 60/3, Tallinn
From Friday, 28 November to Sunday, 29 March 2026
Looking for something that brings out both your inner kid and your grown-up curiosity? Art of the Brick turns LEGO bricks into jaw-dropping art right in the heart of Telliskivi and it’s one of the coolest exhibitions you can catch. From puppable sculptures to life-sized reimagined masterpieces (think Klimt, Van Gogh, Munch and more — all in brick form), this show by world-famous artist Nathan Sawaya has been delighting crowds in over 100 cities and has even been highlighted by CNN as a must-see. Expect over 70 sculptures, hands-on building fun and plenty of “did they really make that from LEGO?!” moments. It’s a tactile, playful escape for all ages —perfect for a day out with friends, family or simply your own sense of wonder.
Negroni Workshop & Tasting
Heldeke Tasting Room, Volta 32, Tallinn
Saturday, 27 December from 6pm
If a well-made Negroni has ever stopped you mid-sip, this one’s worth circling. NegrONi-OFFi is a guided tasting workshop that dives into four distinct Negroni variations and shows just how much personality this classic cocktail can reveal. By playing with different gins, vermouths and bitters, the evening explores why ingredient pairing matters and how small changes can turn the familiar into something richer, brighter, smoother or bolder. Everything tasted is available in the shop, so discoveries can easily follow you home. As the year winds down, it’s an invitation to switch the worries off, curiosity on and toast to 2026 with a beautifully bittersweet classic — reimagined. Four recipes, one workshop and plenty of “wait, this is also a Negroni?” moments.
Christmas Events
Various venues around Tallinn
Christmas Week
This Christmas season, Gamma is here with Tallinn’s merriest hit list — a carefully curated guide to all the sparkle, warmth and festive cheer the city has to offer.
Whether you’re hunting for cozy concerts, twinkling markets, creative workshops or family-friendly magic, our round-up brings together the best of the season: candlelit performances, mulled-wine moments, handmade gifts and feel-good gatherings across town.
From quiet carols to lively parties, from thoughtful talks to hands-on holiday fun, Gamma’s Christmas Guide makes it easy to plan a December filled with light, laughter and just the right amount of seasonal wonder — no matter how you like to celebrate.
