Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

23 February 2026 – 01 March 2026
Independence Day!
Tallinn
Tuesday, 24 February
Estonia’s Independence Day unfolds with ceremony, pride and a touch of winter morning magic. At sunrise, the national flag rises above Toompea Castle as the anthem echoes across the city, marking the start of a day that honours the courage and resolve of 1918. From there, the focus shifts to Freedom Square, where the main parade brings together the Estonian Defence Forces, allied units, military vehicles, orchestras and a formal presidential review in a powerful tribute to the country’s independence. As evening falls, the celebrations continue with the nationally broadcast presidential reception and community events across the country, turning the day into a shared moment of remembrance, gratitude and quiet national pride.
Daily Life in Medieval Tallinn
Tallinn Town Hall
Friday, 27 February, from 12 PM
Tallinn’s Old Town has stories tucked between its stones and this guided walk goes straight for the strange, the scandalous and the wonderfully human. Join a tour through medieval everyday life where Shrovetide feasts could get wildly out of hand, overenthusiastic guests faced consequences and criminals both petty and serious met punishments that were anything but subtle. You’ll discover who was forced to wear the infamous “stone of shame,” why “unicorn horn” was once prescribed as medicine and how a group of ambitious young merchants earned the name “Blackheads.” It’s history with grit, humour and just the right amount of medieval absurdity. Tallinn’s secrets are waiting — and they’re far more entertaining than your average textbook.
Gamma Ceramic Workshop
MyWorkshop keraamikastuudio, Kentmanni 28, Tallinn
Friday 28 February, from 2.30 PM
Spend your Saturday afternoon shaping clay with one hand and holding a wine glass with the other. This relaxed ceramics workshop invites you to create your own custom mug or plate, guided step by step which means that no prior experience is required. Over two easygoing hours, you’ll mould, smooth and personalise your piece, all materials and tools included, with wine provided to keep the creative flow going. After the session, your piece will be glazed and fired by the instructor and ready for pickup in about three weeks, transformed from soft clay into a finished work of art. It’s a warm, social way to try something new, meet lovely people and leave with more than just good memories.
Gamma Yoga & Meditation Session
Reach Studio, Hirexo EE, Politseiaed, Tallinn
Saturday, 28 Febrary from 3 PM
If your body wants movement but your mind craves quiet, this session might be the sweet spot. Gamma Wellness Club, together with instructor Tanvi Shah, is hosting a 90 minute journey that blends strength and stillness in one seamless flow. The practice begins with a dynamic Vinyasa sequence rooted in traditional Ashtanga principles, designed to build heat, release tension and gently prepare the body to settle. From there, the energy softens into Trataka, the ancient candle gazing meditation where a single flame becomes your anchor, sharpening focus and clearing mental clutter. Suitable for all levels, with mats, props and showers provided, it’s an invitation to move with intention and leave feeling both grounded and luminous.
Comedy Experience with Rachman Blake
Heldeke!, Tallinn
From Thursday, 26 February, to Saturday, 28 February
Get ready for a night of unapologetic laughs with Rachman Blake! This Californian stand-up comedian has toured the globe — performing in over 65 countries from Singapore to Zurich, Egypt and even places where smiling is nearly illegal — and now he’s coming to your city to remind you how good it feels to just laugh. With dark, twisted humor that hits those thoughts you’ve secretly had but never dared to say out loud, Rachman will have you and your friends laughing so hard you might forget to check your phone. It’s 90 minutes of sharp, honest and wildly entertaining comedy that will leave you thinking, “Actually, life isn’t so bad.”
