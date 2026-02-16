Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

16 February 2026 – 21 February 2026
Not sure where to be this week? Every week, in partnership with Gamma, we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn – it’s time to plan your week with purpose.
All you can eat – Chili Food
Küüslauk, Sadama 7, Tallinn
Monday, 16 February, from 5:30 PM
If Valentine’s Day felt a little too sweet, SLIH is turning up the heat. Küüslauk is hosting a full-blown chili-fuelled feast designed for true spice lovers, featuring a buffet stacked with Spicy Noodle Mix with shrimp and chicken, Fried Rice, Black Pepper Pork, Hong Kong Chicken and Crispy Chili Chicken. Everything lands at a confident three-star spice level, with extra sauces on standby for anyone who believes pain is just another flavour. It’s all-you-can-eat for just 12 euros, which feels almost suspiciously generous, except for the brave souls attempting the legendary Morning Suffer Challenge. Finish it solo, every last bite, and you earn a place on the Wall of Pain. No sharing, no mercy.
Creative Dinner Networking
Tak! Space, Telliskivi 62, Tallinn
Tuesday, 17 February, from 6.30 PM
Designers, photographers, marketers, filmmakers and all flavours of creative minds, this one’s for you. The Creative Lunch Club, a growing community for people working across the creative industries, is swapping midday sandwiches for an evening gathering as Tak! Space hosts its very first Creative Dinner.
The idea is simple and good: meet fellow creatives from your city, share ideas, swap stories from the trenches of inspiration and deadlines and do it all over a proper hot meal in a cosy studio setting. Expect relaxed networking, one hot dish, warm drinks and conversations that might spark your next collaboration. Seats are limited, so this is more intimate dinner party than crowded mixer.
Heldeke! Burlesque
Audentes International School, Ceremony Hall, Tondi 84/1, Tallinn
Thursday 19 February, from 5.30 PM
An evening where music meets milestone: this special anniversary concert brings together students, teachers, parents and friends to celebrate an important chapter in the school’s story. The programme pairs brilliance with contrast, opening with Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 8 in F Major, a work bursting with wit, sparkle and playful surprises and continuing with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 20 in D Minor, admired for its emotional depth and dramatic elegance.
The orchestra will be led by Spanish conductor and composer Eladio Aguilar, with pianist Jordi López Jové as soloist, performing alongside Estonia-based youth symphony orchestra Revelia, known for nurturing the next generation of musicians. Guests may choose a free ticket or a supporter’s ticket as a voluntary donation to the orchestra, making the evening not only a celebration of music, but of shared support and future promise.
Tallinn Old Town Pub Crawl
Old Town, Tallinn
Friday, 20 February, and Saturday, 21 February
Experience Old Town’s nightlife the fun way: five bars, five shots, zero planning required. The Tallinn Bar Crawl is your fast-track ticket to the city after dark – equal parts party, pub games and instant international friend group.
Things kick off with a welcome shot before the crew heads out to five hand-picked venues around Tallinn’s Old Town. At every stop: another complimentary shot, drink deals and a fresh change of scenery to keep the momentum building. Expect beer pong battles, bar games, spontaneous karaoke and those surprisingly effortless icebreakers that somehow turn strangers into “see you tomorrow?” by midnight.
The grand finale? Free entry to a nightclub, where you can skip the queue and dance deep into the early hours without worrying about cover charges. Come solo, bring your mates – either way, it’s low effort, high energy and a guaranteed upgrade on a standard night out.
Pro tip: arrive five minutes early. Nobody wants to miss the first round.
Bonus cheer: use the code Gamma for 10% off your ticket – consider it your first small win of the night.
Coffee & Pilates
Reach Studio Tallinn, Narva maantee 5, Tallinn
Sunday, 22 February, from 12:00 PM
Looking to start your day feeling strong, stretched and slightly caffeinated? This Pilates morning at Reach Studios pairs mindful movement with a seriously good cup of coffee. Expect a guided session with an experienced trainer who’ll wake up muscles you forgot you had, followed by a smooth cold brew crowned with vanilla and protein cold foam. It’s equal parts workout and reward, all wrapped in a friendly, easygoing atmosphere. Just remember to bring a training towel and, ideally, rubber-soled socks. A little sweat, a little stretch, a little coffee glow — not a bad way to spend an hour.
Brought to you in collaboration with Gamma. Want more like this? Get Tallinn’s best events delivered straight to your inbox – three times a week, totally free. Just hit subscribe to join the Gamma newsletter.