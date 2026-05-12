Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

11 May 2026 – 17 May 2026
Not sure where to be this week? Every week, in partnership with Gamma, we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn – it’s time to plan your week with purpose.
The seasons of Piano Music
Niguliste museum, Tallinn
Tuesday 12 May, from 6pm
Tallinn’s Niguliste Museum is launching an exciting new concert series called The Seasons of Piano Music — and the opening chapter is one worth hearing. The series is designed to give Estonia’s most exceptional young pianists the chance to perform on the museum’s concert grand piano, in one of the city’s most beautiful historic interiors, with a new young artist taking the stage each season.
The first concert belongs to Havryil Sydoryk, a 16-year-old pianist and the winner of the 2025 television competition Klassikatähed — Estonia’s classical music talent show. Born in 2009 on the outskirts of Kyiv, Havryil began playing piano at the age of six, later adding violin and flute and started composing his own music from an early age. When war broke out in Ukraine in 2022, he and his family were forced to leave their home, spending a year in Paris before settling in Tallinn in 2023, where he now studies at the Tallinn School of Music and Ballet. His programme for the evening spans Bach, Beethoven and Chopin alongside a piece of his own composition.
Ticket holders are invited to arrive early to visit the museum exhibition before the concert begins.
Kitten Yoga
Kassikohvik Nurri, Tartu 24, Tallinn
Tuesday 13 May, from 7pm
Kitten Yoga at Nurri Cat Café is returning by popular demand and if you missed the first one, this is your chance to make it right. The concept is simple: a 60-minute yin yoga session held inside a cat café, where the resident cats roam freely and answer to absolutely no one — including your attempts to hold a pose. They may climb onto your back, curl up under your blanket, settle between your legs, or simply watch you with the quiet judgement only cats can pull off. They are never forced to participate, which somehow makes it all the more special when one of them decides to choose you.
The session runs at a gentle, unhurried pace and is suitable for all ages and experience levels — though the ability to maintain focus is not guaranteed and frankly not expected. Bring your own mat and blanket (a full blanket cover for the mat is recommended, as claws may get involved) and a cup of yoga tea will be waiting for you at the end. Churu cat treats are available to purchase on the spot for €1.50 if you need some additional help to make friends.
Sauna and BBQ Fun
Andrek’s place, Nōmme, Tallinn
Thursday 14 May, from 6pm
IMT Sauna & BBQ Welcome Evening kicks off the International Multitwinning Tallinn week and it sets the tone for the week in the best possible way. This is a relaxed, informal evening designed for international guests and local JCI members to meet, reconnect and ease into the programme over sauna, BBQ food, beer, wine and the kind of unhurried conversation that only happens when nobody is in a rush to be anywhere else.
Participation is 25€ per person, payable in advance by bank transfer (all details and the whole week programme here).
Hiking in Kakumäe
Kakumäe, Tallinn
Sunday 17 May, from 11.50 am
Sunday Nature Walk at Kakumäe is a casual outdoor meetup for anyone looking to swap the city for fresh air, Estonian nature and genuinely good company. The group meets in front of Kakumäe Selver at 11:50 on Sunday — just bring your own drinks, snacks and a good mood and the rest will take care of itself.
The meeting point coordinates are available here. No experience or special equipment needed — just show up and enjoy the walk.
Kalamaja Days 2026
Kalamaja, Tallinn
From Saturday 16 May, to Sunday 17 May
Kalamaja Days 2026 — Tallinn’s beloved neighbourhood festival — returns filling the charming, heritage-listed streets of Kalamaja with two days of free events, open courtyards, and community spirit. On Saturday, a free Cultural Celebration takes place at Telliskivi Creative City while over 60 Kalamaja courtyards that are normally closed to the public open their gates for the occasion, joined by Open Door Days and special offers at local businesses throughout the neighbourhood.
On Sunday, families are invited to Põhikool’s courtyard for the Selver Children’s Folk Run from 11:00 to 13:00, while Krulli 2B hosts a large free upcycling and reuse festival with workshops and activities for all ages — alongside the Aarete Laegas flea market, where over 100 sellers open up their treasure chests for the public. Both days are free to attend, and the full programme is available here.
Brought to you in collaboration with Gamma. Want more like this? Get Tallinn’s best events delivered straight to your inbox – three times a week, totally free. Just hit subscribe to join the Gamma newsletter.