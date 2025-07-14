Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

14 July – 20 July 2025
Welcome Tour: Treasures of Medieval Art
Niguliste Museum, Niguliste 3, Tallinn
Tuesday, 15 July, from 1:00 PM
The Welcome Tour is a guided tour led by museum professionals at the Old Town branches of the Art Museum of Estonia, in the Niguliste Museum. It offers visitors an engaging introduction to Estonia’s cultural heritage, with expert commentary on both permanent displays and temporary exhibitions. The tour highlights key works such as medieval altarpieces and Bernt Notke’s Danse Macabre, providing historical context and insight into Estonia’s ecclesiastical art. Open to all, the Welcome Tour is an accessible way to explore Estonia’s art, history and museum collections.
Summer Concert Series at Arvo Pärt Centre
Arvo Pärt Centre, Laulasmaa
Tuesday, 15 July and Saturday, 19 July
Two special concerts will mark the 90th birthday of composer Arvo Pärt. On 15 July, for the fifth year in a row, the Järvi Academy will visit Laulasmaa on the eve of the Pärnu Music Festival, presenting an open concert-masterclass in collaboration with the Arvo Pärt Centre, followed by an evening concert at 8:00 PM. In addition, as part of the Pärnu Music Festival, on 19 July the Estonian National Male Choir, conducted by Mikk Üleoja, will honour both Arvo Pärt and Veljo Tormis — whose 95th birth anniversary is also being celebrated — with a dedicated performance.
Summer Classical Concert Series
Kadriorg Palace, Weizenbergi 37, Tallinn
Thursday, 17 July, from 7:00 PM
As the evening descends, Kadriorg Palace offers a unique setting where music, art and history come together. This Baroque-style architectural landmark, surrounded by a peaceful park, serves as both a cultural monument and a home to an art museum. On Thursday nights, the palace hosts a chamber music series that features a blend of classical works and contemporary compositions.
Sõprus Summer Cinema at Rotermann
Rotermanni Square
Thursday, 17 July from 9:00 PM
Each summer, Kino Sõprus brings its celebrated Sõpruse Suvekino to Tallinn’s Rotermann Quarter, transforming the central square into a film venue under the stars. From July through August, screenings take place Thursday to Sunday, beginning around 10:00 PM — with doors opening by 9:00 PM and optional film introductions at 9:30 PM. The 150‑seat outdoor cinema features art‑house quality programming under the theme “Summer in the City,” inspired by the surrounding architecture, seaside, and urban energy.
On Thursday, 17 July, the documentary Architecton, directed by Victor Kossakovsky, will be screened. This poetic feature meditates on architecture — from ancient temple ruins to earthquake-ravaged cities — through the lens of Michele De Lucchi’s landscape project and Evgueni Galperin’s music.
Nargen Festival 2025
Multiple venues in Estonia
From 15 July
The Nargen Festival — established by conductor Tõnu Kaljuste — is Estonia’s longest running and most diverse summer cultural festival, running annually from mid‑July through early September across Tallinn and other scenic Estonian locales. it features an eclectic programme that spans classical and contemporary music, with performances ranging from folk ensembles to top‑level orchestras and virtuosic soloists. The festival takes place in atmospheric venues throughout the city, offering visitors a rich cultural journey set amid historic architecture and seaside panoramas .
