Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

15 June 2026 – 21 June 2026
Not sure where to be this week? Every week, in partnership with Gamma, we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn – it’s time to plan your week with purpose.
Ballet concert: La Neige Fondue
Tallinn Music and Ballet School MUBA, Pärnu 5, Tallinn
Tuesday, 16 June, from 6pm
The title of this hybrid ballet concert, Melting Snow, does a lot of atmospheric heavy lifting before a single note has been played or a single foot has left the floor. Staged for just 140 people, it is either an intimate privilege or a logistical challenge, depending on how fast you can book.
The evening is built around a pleasingly unhurried idea: that live piano and ballet, given enough space and the right hands and feet, can stop behaving like separate art forms. Pianist Andranik Kecheki brings the unmistakeable French romance – La Vie en rose, Non, je ne regrette rien, C’est si bon and Plaisir d’amour – alongside premieres of his own compositions, written especially for this production. Choreographer Eve Andre-Tuga responds with ballet numbers performed by MUBA’s finest students, who seem to have mastered that most difficult of stage tricks: making effort look weightless.
The evening is also dedicated to the legendary ballet teacher Ljudmila Kirš, lending it a tenderness no set designer could convincingly fake. Paris, after all, is less a destination than a mood – and for one night, that mood appears to be relocating to Tallinn.
Artist Tour with Maria Kapajeva
Tallinn Art Hall Lasnamäe Pavilion, Jaan Koort 24, Tallinn
Wednesday 17 June, from 5pm
Maria Kapajeva will walk you through her own exhibition at the Tallinn Art Hall’s Lasnamäe Pavilion, which, when you think about it, is exactly who you want leading the tour. The show is called I Am a Border and if that title does not immediately make you curious about what is hanging on the walls, the rest of this should.
Born in Narva and based in London, Kapajeva has spent more than a decade researching the border not as a line on a map but as something that gets under the skin – into the body, relationships, memory and the uneasy question of where we belong. The exhibition brings together 16 works made between 2014 and 2026, spanning photography, video, textiles and installation, many of them created specifically for this show.
The artist-led tour takes place in English and Russian, costs nothing and lasts as long as it needs to. Kapajeva will discuss the stories behind the works, the decade of research that connects them and the questions that still have not left her alone – which, as questions go, are usually the ones worth following.
MOD Live with Jonas.f.k and Muudu
MOD, Paavli 9, Tallinn
Thursday, 18 June from 7pm
The live programme features five acts that cover a generous spread of genres without ever losing the thread. Muudu, founded in Tartu and now based in Berlin, has built a career out of finding the point where opposites stop clashing and start making sense together. His collaborations stretch from Ivan Dorn to Erki Pärnoja and since 2022, his music has been released on Berlin’s Moodmusic Records. Tonight, he brings Kostja and Sander Mölder along for the ride.
jonas.f.k, better known offstage as Jonas Kaarnamets, moves freely between indie-pop and electronics, carrying Budapest, Berlin and Tallinn inside his releases in roughly equal measure. Ni Made Nur, a Ukrainian producer and DJ with a background in fashion, builds atmospheric, unhurried electronic music that takes its cues from David August, Four Tet and Jamie xx without sounding like any of them.
Between sets, Marie Vaigla – Frankie Animal vocalist and Raadio 2 host – holds the room together with a warm current of indie, soul and disco, making the whole evening feel less programmed than inevitable.
Tomorrow Was the War concert
Tapper, Vaari 2, Tallinn
Friday, 19 June, from 7pm
Tomorrow Was the War are back in Tallinn and they are not arriving quietly. Diversion Ends open the evening with a collision of nu-metal and electronic alternative – all early-2000s anthemics, but without the nostalgia filter. Shatter Me Whole follow with hardcore and death metal as a vehicle for something harder to name: states of mind that make more sense in a room full of people than they ever do afterwards. Artificial Apricity then bring a witch house hybrid of cold synths, downtuned guitars and raw vocals.
By the time Tomorrow Was the War close the night, the room will have passed through several distinct emotional weather systems. Come ready to lose yourself in the pit – that is, frankly, the whole point.
Echoes of the North
Hopneri maja, Raekoja plats 18, Tallinn
Sunday, 21 June from 5pm
Rejoice’s new programme puts Estonian folk music, the Beatles and ABBA, 20th-century American classics and contemporary vocal arrangements into the same room and asks what happens. The answer, happily, is something that works – not because these worlds are secretly the same, but because human voices, given enough skill and intention, can hold contradictions together without forcing them to resolve.
The entire sound is created without instruments, which, in a historic hall with the right acoustics, stops being a concept and starts becoming an experience. Rejoice is a Tallinn-based ensemble of professional singers and international competition laureates, the kind of group that takes academic vocal training seriously without letting it get in the way of actually moving people.
The concert runs for approximately 60 minutes with no interval – long enough to take you somewhere, short enough to leave you wanting more.
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