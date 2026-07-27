Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

27 July 2026 – 02 August 2026
Not sure where to be this week? Every week, in partnership with Gamma, we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn – it’s time to plan your week with purpose.
Multi-Language Exchange Fridays
Rukis, viru 11, Tallinn
Friday, 31 July, from 6pm
The Language Exchange Meetup is a casual, self-directed evening for anyone who wants to practise a language with an actual human being rather than an app, or a judgemental owl.
The format is pleasingly low-pressure: make a name tag with your name and the languages you speak or are learning, find someone whose tag catches your eye and start chatting. Not quite ready to speak yet? Listening to a language you are working on is entirely valid and warmly encouraged. And if someone joins your conversation to do exactly that, keep talking rather than switching to English out of politeness.
John Newman concert
Patarei Merekindlus, Tallinn
Friday 31 July, from 8pm
John Newman brings his singular blend of powerful vocals, raw emotion and rhythms that refuse to let you stand still to Estonia and the setting, one of Tallinn’s most atmospheric venues, is more than a match for the occasion. Known for the billion-stream Love Me Again and collaborations with Calvin Harris and David Guetta, Newman on stage dissolves the line between singer and DJ so completely that what remains is simply energy, the kind that pulls an entire crowd in and keeps it there. This is more than just a concert.
Tallinn Rock Festival
Unibet arena, Tallinn
From Friday, 31 July to Sunday, 02 August
Tallinn Rock Festival 2026 returns for three days of the Baltic’s largest rock music celebration and the lineup this year is not modest about ambitions. Scorpions, 60 years, over 100 million albums sold, and still the biggest rock band Germany ever produced — headline Day 1 alongside White Lies and a full supporting bill. Day 2 belongs to Godsmack, 12 Billboard number one singles and counting, with P.O.D. bringing Youth of the Nation and Alive to an audience that has been waiting for it. Day 3 closes the festival with Sepultura performing what will be their very last show in the Baltic region in Estonia, joined by Hatebreed, widely regarded as one of the most physically demanding live bands on the planet. Each day is rounded out by a deep supporting lineup of Estonian and international acts across all three stages.
Baltic SUP Cup
Lennusadam, Tallinn
Saturday, 01 August, from 10am
Baltic SUP Cup Tallinn is an annual stand-up paddleboarding competition bringing together professionals, amateurs and young athletes for a full day on the water. The competition runs across two disciplines — a 200m sprint and a 5000m technical distance race (1500m for U14/U18) — with categories for Men, Women and juniors, provided enough participants register. The sprint pre-heats start at 11 am with finals at 1pm and the technical distance race gets underway only at 2pm with pros in the front row and amateurs and juniors behind them. After the long distance race a party kicks off to congratulate everyone. A lifejacket or 50N floating device is mandatory for all participants. For the amateur class boards: all inflatables are welcome and hardboards up to 12’6” and at least 30” wide.
Panini sticker trading
Uus 22, Tallinn
Sunday 02 August, from 2pm
FIFA World Cup 2026 Sticker Trade Sundays happen every Sunday until the end of July — and if you have a pile of duplicates sitting at home and a painfully incomplete album, this is exactly where you need to be. Meet fellow collectors, trade your missing stickers, pick up extra packs and work your way toward that final page in the company of people who understand the particular frustration of getting the same sticker four times in a row. Whether you are just starting out or hunting down the last few elusive ones, everyone is welcome. Bring your duplicates and come ready to trade.
Brought to you in collaboration with Gamma. Want more like this? Get Tallinn’s best events delivered straight to your inbox – three times a week, totally free. Just hit subscribe to join the Gamma newsletter.