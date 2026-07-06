Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

06 July 2026 – 12 July 2026
Not sure where to be this week? Every week, in partnership with Gamma, we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn – it’s time to plan your week with purpose.
Uus Laine summer tournament
Uus Laine, Kopli 4, Tallinn
Tuesday, 07 July, from 7pm
Uus Laine Summer Tournament is back for its sixth annual edition and if you have been looking for a reason to finally prove that your group chat is as smart as it thinks it is, this is a chance. Five rounds covering pictures, general knowledge, music, pop culture and a mystery round, which is either reassuring or alarming depending on where your knowledge tends to run out. Teams of one to six, with a bar tab for the winners, prizes for round winners and serious prizes for the overall top three. Cheating is punishable by death, which the organisers have presumably not tested yet but seem committed to as a deterrent.
Remember to create your team and reserve your table.
Board Games & Gaming Consoles
Yo Mana Gamers’ Home, Pärnu 125, Tallinn
Wednesday 8 July, from 6pm
Yo Mana Board Game Nights happen every Wednesday and these evenings are exactly what they sound like, night filled with over 100 board games and access to PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch, in the company of a genuinely enthusiastic gaming community. The participation fee is 5€ in cash, which is a modest ask for however many hours you will end up staying and however many games you will be playing.
Multi-Language Exchange Fridays
Rukis, viru 11, Tallinn
Friday, 10 July from 6pm
Language Exchange Meetup is a casual, self-directed evening for anyone who wants to practice a language with a real human being rather than an app or an owl. The format is low-pressure, make a name tag with your name and the languages you speak or are learning, find someone whose tag catches your eye and start a conversation. If you are not quite ready to speak yet, simply listening to a language you are working on is entirely valid and encouraged — and if someone joins your conversation to do exactly that, keep talking rather than switching to English out of politeness.
Miss Baltics & Mrs Baltics 2026 Official Afterparty
G-Spot Bar (Gin Spot Bar for Ladies), Telliskivi 60, Tallinn
Saturday, 11 July, from 10pm
Miss Baltics Afterparty takes over G-Spot Bar, straight after the Grand Final and the energy of a crown just being placed on someone’s head tends to carry well into the early hours. This is the official celebration, open to everyone and entirely free, bringing together the queens, finalists and contestants of Miss & Mrs Baltics 2026 from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania for a night of music, dancing and glamour. G-Spot Bar, one of Tallinn’s most glamorous gin bars is owned by one of the contestants and so is a fitting venue for an evening that has earned the right to be memorable.
Irish trad live music
Kennedy’s, Pikk 13, Tallinn
Sunday, 12 July from 1pm
Sunday Irish Trad Sessions at Kennedy’s are exactly what a common Sunday afternoon should look like, live traditional Irish music, no stage, no fuss, just real music and good company to end the week on the right note. Bring yourself, bring a friend and an appetite for a proper pint.
Brought to you in collaboration with Gamma. Want more like this? Get Tallinn’s best events delivered straight to your inbox – three times a week, totally free. Just hit subscribe to join the Gamma newsletter.