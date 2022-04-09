An education fund to invest €2 million in general education in Estonia

The Good Deed Education fund – an entity established jointly by private entrepreneurs and the Good Deed Foundation – will contribute €2 million to initiatives that address key issues in general education in Estonia; a portion of the money will also be used to support the education of children fleeing the war in Ukraine.
“In its three years of operation, the Good Deed Education Fund has proven itself in several different roles – in addition to supporting and investing in educational initiatives, we have also launched new initiatives and made changes to the education system as a result,” said Martin Villig, one of the initiators of the fund and the co-founder of Bolt, an Estonian mobility company.
“A good example is the internship programme for educational leaders, which we launched with our partners. In the past three years, 28 school leaders have had the opportunity to acquire management experience in top companies, and subsequently implement innovations in their schools. This is important because teachers wish to work in well-run schools,” he added.
Over the past three years, the foundation has contributed €1 million to initiatives that have brought nearly 200 new teachers to Estonian schools and provided students with useful skills for later life.
Aims to solve the most pressing education issues
A total of 15 initiatives have been supported, reaching 80% of Estonian schools and involving almost 40,000 students.
The Good Deed Education Fund works closely with both the education ministry and local governments.
The fund is a philanthropic fund that aims to give momentum to initiatives that help solve the most pressing issues in Estonian general education.
The fund was established by Martin Villig and Taavet Hinrikus, of Bolt and Wise, respectively, together with new generation entrepreneurs.
The fund is managed by the Good Deed Foundation, which has long-standing experience in launching and developing high-impact social initiatives.