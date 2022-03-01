The University of Tartu establishes a scholarship fund to support Ukrainian students 

Estonia’s University of Tartu has established a scholarship fund to collect and channel donations to support the studies of Ukrainian students at the university.
Toomas Asser, the rector of the University of Tartu, said it was their duty to provide students who have come to study at the university from Ukraine with all the support they need – to feel safe, both in these extremely difficult times and as they think about their future and studies.
“The education of Ukrainian students must continue despite the tragedy and the related economic hardship that has hit their home country and families. Every member, graduate and cooperation partner of the University of Tartu, as well as every education-minded Estonian resident, can contribute to this through the scholarship fund,” Asser noted.
Companies and individuals are welcome to make their donations on the website of the University of Tartu Foundation.
Ukrainian citizens who are bachelor’s or master’s students at the University of Tartu, can apply for the scholarship. The maximum amount of one scholarship is €2,000. Currently, 146 Ukrainian citizens study or work at the University of Tartu.
Founded in 1632 by the Swedish King, Gustav II Adolph, the University of Tartu is the oldest and largest university in Estonia both in terms of numbers of staff and students, and the volume of its teaching, research and development activities.