Estonia is less religious, but not less spiritual, a survey finds

More than half of Estonian residents do not follow any religion, but many still believe in fate, higher powers, sacred places and life after death, according to a new survey.
Estonia is becoming less churchgoing rather than simply less believing. A new survey on religious identity suggests that organised religion is continuing to lose ground, while private spirituality, folk belief and looser forms of faith remain firmly present in Estonian society.
The report, The Religious Identity of Estonia’s Population 2026, was commissioned by the Estonian interior ministry and carried. The survey, based on 1,550 adult respondents, continues a research series on life, faith and religious life that has been conducted in Estonia since 1995.
Most residents do not follow a religion
Its central finding is striking but not simple. Some 54% of respondents said they did not consider themselves followers of any religion. A further 37% identified as Christian, 1% as Muslim and 2% as followers of another faith or religion. Five per cent declined to answer.
Yet the picture that emerges is not one of hard secularism. The largest worldview group in the survey was not atheist or conventionally religious, but “spiritual, but not religious”, chosen by 24% of respondents. Another 18% described themselves as non-religious, while 16% called themselves believers. Atheists and agnostics each accounted for 10%.
Compared with the previous survey in 2020, the share of people describing themselves as believers has fallen by about six percentage points, which the report describes as a decline of roughly a quarter.
Traditional belief is weakening
The more traditional Christian indicators are also weaker. Twenty-one per cent of respondents said they believe in the existence of God and have always done so, down from 26% in 2020. At the same time, 37% said they have never believed in God, up from 30%.
Only 28% said they believed in the existence of one personal God to whom prayers can be addressed. Thirty per cent believed in guardian angels, 21% believed in the healing power of prayer and 20% agreed that the death of Jesus Christ on the cross redeemed mankind.
But other forms of belief remain much more common. Forty-six per cent of respondents believed in fate or predetermination. Forty-one per cent believed in an impersonal higher force or energy that influences the world. Nearly half, 48%, agreed that a person can use their thoughts or energy to influence their life or change the world.
Fate, souls and sacred places
Belief in life after death also persists outside formal religious practice. Forty-three per cent of respondents believed that the human soul continues to exist after death. Thirty-one per cent believed in heaven and 30% in hell. A third believed in reincarnation and 40% said that the spirits of ancestors may visit the living.
Nature, too, appears to retain a sacred or semi-sacred role. Forty-two per cent said they had a personal place in nature, such as a tree, stone, spring or other location, that was sacred, animated or otherwise special to them. The report notes that such places were often associated with ancestors, childhood memories, home, silence and inner peace rather than formal ritual.
The survey also found that 21% of respondents had taken part in spiritual practices during the past five years. Participation was more common among women, people with higher education and those under 50.
Churches face an affiliation problem
For Estonia’s churches, the figures point to a continuing problem of affiliation and attendance. Nineteen per cent of respondents either belonged to a congregation or religious movement, or felt part of a faith community without being a formal member. Only 12% said they were currently members of a congregation or religious movement. Two thirds, 67%, said they had never been members and did not feel any sense of belonging.
More than half of the population, 56%, said they had been baptised. Sixteen per cent said they had been confirmed.
Church attendance remains limited. Twenty-seven per cent had attended a church service, including 4% who did so weekly and 3% who attended a few times a month. Sixty-seven per cent did not attend services at all. Among those who attended only one to four times a year, Christmas services were by far the most common occasion.
Prayer remains occasional
Prayer is also mostly occasional or absent. Eleven per cent said they prayed regularly outside religious services and 24% said they did so from time to time. Sixty-six per cent said they did not pray at all. Among those who did pray, 53% said their prayers had been answered.
The report also reveals a difference between formal church membership and cultural or community identity. Among those who formally belonged to a congregation or religious movement, Lutheran affiliation was the most common, at 69%, followed by Orthodox affiliation at 30%. Two per cent of formal members said they belonged to an Islamic community.
Among those who were not formal members but felt part of a faith community, Orthodox affiliation was strongest, at 49%, compared with 18% for Lutheran affiliation. The authors suggest this may point to a more cultural or communal form of Orthodox identity, especially among those without formal membership.
Estonians see a social role for the church, not a political one
Religion itself ranks low among the things Estonian residents consider important in life. Family was rated important by 95% of respondents, followed by free time at 93% and work at 85%. Faith was considered important by 33% and the church by 25%.
Even so, the church has not disappeared from the public imagination. A third of respondents said there were areas in Estonian society where the church should play a role, while 40% did not know. The church was seen most positively in preserving Christian culture, helping people in poverty, helping those in difficulty and providing knowledge about religion.
There was little appetite, however, for a political church. Only 6% thought the church handled a role in domestic politics well and 44% said it should not play a role in that field at all. In questions of war, peace and international conflicts, only 9% thought the church performed well, while 27% said it should not have such a role.
Religion in schools still has majority support
The survey also found majority support for teaching about religion in schools, though that support has weakened. Fifty-one per cent backed making a subject on world religions and religious heritage compulsory in Estonian schools, down from 57% in 2020. Thirty-five per cent opposed the idea.
Supporters most often favoured teaching it at upper-secondary level or in the final stage of basic school.
The findings point to a country in which institutional religion is fading, but belief itself is not vanishing. Estonia may be less attached to pews, clergy and confessions than before. It is not, however, a society stripped of metaphysics.
Rather, the sacred has become private, eclectic and often unchurched. It is found less often in Sunday worship and more often in personal conscience, family memory, nature, energy, fate and the quiet conviction that not everything in life can be reduced to the material world.