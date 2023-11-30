Survey: Almost three quarters of Estonians trust courts

A survey on the trustworthiness of Estonian institutions conducted in the last quarter of 2023 revealed that 71 per cent of respondents consider the courts to be trustworthy.
This is a repeat of the highest result ever – the percentage of respondents considering the courts trustworthy was the same the year before last as well.
The average person to trust the court is a 15-44-year-old Estonian who has higher education, works as a specialist or manager in Tallinn or South Estonia and belongs to the higher income group.
Courts are not trusted by 20 per cent of respondents, whose characteristics include being a man aged 45 and older from western and southern Estonia who has a vocational education or is retired and has a lower income.
The Rescue Board the most trusted
Personal contact with courts was asked about as well. Altogether seven per cent or 74 respondents had been to court themselves. Of them, 68 per cent answered that they trust or rather trust the court.
As usual, the top four most trusted institutions are the Rescue Board and the Emergency Response Centre, trusted by 97 per cent and 96 per cent of respondents, respectively. These are followed by the Police and Border Guard Board with 87 per cent and the Tax and Customs Board with 83 per cent. Political parties are trusted least, by 21 per cent of respondents.
The average trustworthiness level of the 28 institutions in the survey was 66 per cent.
The survey was carried out by pollster Turu-uuringute AS, the sample included 1,010 people.