Estonian descendant Svante Pääbo awarded a Nobel prize

The 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to Svante Pääbo for his work on human evolution; Pääbo was born in Stockholm to an Estonian mother and Swedish father.
The Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institutet announced on 3 October that it had decided to award the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine to Svante Pääbo for his discoveries concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution.
“Through his pioneering research, Svante Pääbo accomplished something seemingly impossible: sequencing the genome of the Neanderthal, an extinct relative of present-day humans,” the assembly said.
Pääbo also made the “sensational discovery” of a previously unknown hominin, Denisova.
“Importantly, Pääbo also found that gene transfer had occurred from these now extinct hominins to Homo sapiens following the migration out of Africa around 70,000 years ago. This ancient flow of genes to present-day humans has physiological relevance today, for example affecting how our immune system reacts to infections,” the Nobel Assembly noted.
“Pääbo’s seminal research gave rise to an entirely new scientific discipline; paleogenomics. By revealing genetic differences that distinguish all living humans from extinct hominins, his discoveries provide the basis for exploring what makes us uniquely human”.
Researching the DNA of Neanderthals
Svante Pääbo was born 1955 in Stockholm, Sweden, and grew up with his mother, an Estonian war refugee, chemist Karin Pääbo. His father was Swedish biochemist Sune Bergström, who had an extramarital affair with Svante Pääbo’s mother (Bergström’s another son, with his married wife, was born in the same year as Svante Pääbo, but learned about existence of Svante around 50 years later). Sune Bergström, together with Bengt I. Samuelsson and John R. Vane, was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1982.
Karin Pääbo told in 2007 in an interview with Eesti Ekspress, an Estonian weekly newspaper, that her son became interested in science at the age of 13 or 14, after a trip to Egypt with her. Karin Pääbo, who died in 2007, visited Estonia on several times with her son.
Pääbo defended his PhD thesis in 1986 at Uppsala University and was a postdoctoral fellow at University of Zürich, Switzerland and later at University of California, Berkeley, USA. Early in his career, Svante Pääbo became fascinated by the possibility of utilising modern genetic methods to study the DNA of Neanderthals. However, he soon realised the extreme technical challenges, because with time, DNA becomes chemically modified and degrades into short fragments. After thousands of years, only trace amounts of DNA are left, and what remains is massively contaminated with DNA from bacteria and contemporary humans.
As a postdoctoral student with Allan Wilson, a pioneer in the field of evolutionary biology, Pääbo started to develop methods to study DNA from Neanderthals, an endeavour that lasted several decades.
In 1990, Pääbo was recruited to the University of Munich, where, as a newly appointed professor, he continued his work on archaic DNA. Later, Pääbo took on the enormous challenge of sequencing the Neanderthal nuclear genome and in 1997, was offered the chance to establish the Max Planck Institute in Leipzig, Germany.
At the new institute, Pääbo and his team steadily improved the methods to isolate and analyse DNA from archaic bone remains. The research team exploited new technical developments, which made sequencing of DNA highly efficient. By 2010, Pääbo and his co-workers could investigate the relationship between Neanderthals and modern-day humans from different parts of the world.
Their research showed that Neanderthals and Homo sapiens interbred during their millennia of coexistence. In modern day humans with European or Asian descent, approximately 1-4% of the genome originates from the Neanderthals.
Maris Laan, an Estonian associate professor of biotechnology, who worked in Pääbo’s team in Germany, has described him as an extremely warm and creative person who doesn’t care about hierarchy – both graduates and laboratory staff were as important as professors in the Munich research group. “The only difference was when it came to paying the joint restaurant bills – Pääbo always paid most of the bills himself, leaving proportionally much smaller amounts for the PhD students and even smaller amounts for the researchers and graduates,” Laan told in 2007 to Eesti Ekspress.
Denisova discovery
In 2008, a 40,000-year-old fragment from a finger bone was discovered in the Denisova cave in the southern part of Siberia. The bone contained exceptionally well-preserved DNA, which Pääbo’s team sequenced. The results caused a sensation: the DNA sequence was unique when compared to all known sequences from Neanderthals and present-day humans.
Pääbo had discovered a previously unknown hominin, which was given the name Denisova. Comparisons with sequences from contemporary humans from different parts of the world showed that gene flow had also occurred between Denisova and Homo sapiens. This relationship was first seen in populations in Melanesia and other parts of Southeast Asia, where individuals carry up to 6% Denisova DNA.
“Pääbo’s discoveries have generated new understanding of our evolutionary history. At the time when Homo sapiens migrated out of Africa, at least two extinct hominin populations inhabited Eurasia. Neanderthals lived in western Eurasia, whereas Denisovans populated the eastern parts of the continent. During the expansion of Homo sapiens outside Africa and their migration east, they not only encountered and interbred with Neanderthals, but also with Denisovans,” the Nobel Assembly said.
Through his research, Svante Pääbo established an entirely new scientific discipline, paleogenomics.
“Pääbo’s discoveries have established a unique resource, which is utilised extensively by the scientific community to better understand human evolution and migration,” the assembly noted. “Thanks to Svante Pääbo’s discoveries, we now understand that archaic gene sequences from our extinct relatives influence the physiology of present-day humans”.
According to the Nobel Assembly, the genetic differences between Homo sapiens and our closest extinct relatives, Neanderthals, were unknown until they were identified through Pääbo’s seminal work.
The Nobel Prizes are five separate prizes that, according to Alfred Nobel’s will, are awarded to “those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind.” Alfred Nobel was a Swedish chemist, engineer, and industrialist most famously known for the invention of dynamite. He died in 1896; in his will, he bequeathed all of his “remaining realisable assets” to be used to establish five prizes which became known as “Nobel Prizes”, first awarded in 1901.
The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine is awarded yearly by the Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institute for outstanding discoveries in physiology or medicine.