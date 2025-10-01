Many LatAm students can apply for a long-term Estonian visa in their home countries

Starting from 30 September, students from Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and Chile can apply for a long-stay visa to study in Estonia more conveniently than before – right in their home countries.
The Estonian foreign ministry has a cooperation agreement with the external service provider VF Worldwide Holdings, concerning the reception of visa applications at the visa centres of VFS Global.
From 30 September onwards, it will be possible to apply for a long-stay visa to study in Estonia at the VFS Global Visa Centres in Buenos Aires, Argentina; Bogotá, Colombia; Mexico City, Mexico; Santiago, Chile; and São Paulo, Brazil, and on 6 October in Rio de Janeiro and Brasilia, Brazil.
“Making it easier to apply for a visa is an important step in strengthening educational relations between Estonia and Latin America, allowing more foreign students to come to study at our higher education institutions,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
As of the academic year 2024/2025, 159 Latin American students are studying in Estonia, whose induction is coordinated by Study in Estonia.
People curious to get more information on where and how to apply for a visa are welcome to contact the Estonian embassy in Washington, DC, which is the contact point for the visa centres of VFS Global in Latin America.