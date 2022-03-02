Tallinn University of Technology starts a scholarship fund to support Ukrainian students

Tallinn University of Technology – also known as TalTech – has established a scholarship fund with the aim of supporting both international students who are Ukrainian citizens and already studying at the university, and those whose studies have been interrupted due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and who want to continue their studies in TalTech’s study programmes.
The university also calls on its alumni to help students from Ukraine.
“Every student deserves the opportunity to study,” the rector of the university, Tiit Land, said in a statement. “Our goal is to allow young people from Ukraine to start or continue their studies here in the autumn semester. For this they need a monthly scholarship to cover their daily living costs.”
To help young people from Ukraine, people can make a single or regular donation to the foundation Development Fund of Tallinn University of Technology that has donation accounts both in the SEB Bank (bank account number EE471010052027905003) and in Swedbank (bank account number EE572200221011286139).
“In the details line, please write ‘Ukrainian students’ and your personal identification code. Private persons can get an income tax incentive and legal persons can get an income tax exemption for donations made through the foundation Development Fund of Tallinn University of Technology,” the university said.
Tallinn University of Technology has also opened a special website on Ukraine, with information about the university’s activities in support of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.
The University of Tartu has also established a scholarship fund to support Ukrainian students.
