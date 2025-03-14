The quiet power of Estonian: why more foreign students are learning it

More international students are taking on the challenge of learning Estonian – not just as an academic exercise, but as a gateway to deeper integration and cultural understanding; on Estonian Language Day, their stories challenge the idea that Estonian is too difficult to learn, proving that language is more than words – it’s a bridge to belonging.

On a crisp March morning in Tartu, two international students, Polina and Ana, discuss a subject that surprises many: they speak Estonian. In a country where most foreign students opt for English-language programs, their decision to learn and use Estonian is unusual – but not impossible. And on Estonian Language Day, their voices carry a message: the language is not as difficult as people assume.

“Most foreign students are enrolled in English-language programs. Only six per cent of all foreign students study in Estonian-language bachelor’s and master’s degree programs,” notes Eero Loonurm from the Estonian Education and Youth Board. The statistic is stark, highlighting a challenge that many small-language nations face: even as global interest in Estonia grows, its language remains an intimidating barrier.

An Estonian language lesson in Narva. Photo by the University of Tartu Narva College.

The Estonian Language Day

Yet, students like Polina and Ana are proof that this can change. As Estonia marks the Estonian Language Day – Emakeelepäev – on 14 March, the occasion invites both reflection and action. Named in honour of Kristjan Jaak Peterson (1801–1822), a pioneering poet who championed Estonian as a literary language, the day has been celebrated since 1999. Across the country, schools, universities, and cultural institutions host events to celebrate the language – not just as a relic of the past, but as a living bridge to the future.

For those who take the leap, the rewards are tangible. “By learning Estonian, international students can better understand Estonian traditions, history, and the unique aspects of everyday life, which helps them integrate into Estonian society,” explains Triinu Lillepalu, coordinator of the Study in Estonia student ambassador network. “Knowledge of the Estonian language facilitates communication with locals and enriches the student’s experience, allowing them to fully enjoy their studies and life here.”

Language, after all, is more than a set of grammatical rules or cases – it is an invitation into a culture. And as Polina and Ana demonstrate, embracing that invitation comes with unexpected benefits. “As you can see, Estonian is not that difficult,” they insist. “And certainly, the cases are not as complicated as we might think.”

Polina and Ana insist that Estonian is not that difficult.

An act of connection

If Estonian Language Day carries a lesson beyond its annual celebrations, it is this: language learning is an act of connection. “I wish that Estonians would encourage their friends and acquaintances around the world to start learning Estonian – we would gain even more friends,” says Loonurm.

In an era where English dominates global academia, the presence of students who actively choose Estonian signals something deeper. It is not just about learning a language – it is about joining a community, a history, and a way of seeing the world. And for those willing to try, the rewards may be more than linguistic; they may just be life-changing.