The University of Tartu organises Estonian language courses in August

From August 1 to 12, the University of Tartu organises Estonian summer courses, where daily language lessons are combined with engaging after-class cultural activities.
The University of Tartu College of Foreign Languages and Cultures has been organising international Estonian summer courses since 1998. An average of 50-60 people from all over the world take part in the courses every year, according to the university.
“The course is open for everyone interested in learning Estonian. Former participants have included people with Estonian roots, entrepreneurs connected to Estonia through their work, or simply eager language enthusiasts.”
“There is no age limit to joining and students usually make up about half of the participants, meaning there is truly a mix of different people,” the university said in a statement.
In total, there are five different language levels to choose from, ranging from beginner to advanced levels. The language lessons aim to enhance vocabulary and knowledge of grammar, develop reading, writing, listening and conversation skills.
“While the academic part is meant to broaden the language skills, the tailor-made culture programme focuses on introducing Tartu through engaging activities. It is also a good opportunity to network with other participants in a more relaxed environment,” the university added.
Registration is open until June 1 and multiple scholarships are available.