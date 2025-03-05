The UK introduces an electronic travel authorisation for Estonians

The United Kingdom is introducing an electronic travel authorisation for visa-free travellers, meaning Estonian and other EU citizens and the citizens of any other countries who’re granted visa-free access to the UK.
Starting from 2 April, travellers to the United Kingdom are required to have an Electronic Travel Authorisation. The application platform opened to Estonian citizens on 5 March.
Every passenger must have an individual ETA. It is valid for a maximum of two years, provided the passport with which the passenger is travelling does not expire before that deadline. The ETA allows people to remain in the UK for a maximum of six months at a time.
The application process takes about three days and it must be completed for each person individually, including small children. The easiest way to apply for an ETA, which will initially cost £10, is through a mobile app or online.
People who have a transfer in the UK, for example, in London, without having to leave the transit zone, there is no need to apply for an ETA. If one’s transfer requires one to change airports and one must exit the transit zone, an ETA is needed. Travellers should contact their airline to find out whether or not they need to exit the transit zone during your transfer.
The UK is a very popular destination for Estonians. According to the mobile positioning data of the Bank of Estonia, around 65,000 Estonian residents visited the UK in 2024.
More information on the ETA is available on the website of His Majesty’s government.