Estonians must pay to enter the UK – new travel rule explained

The United Kingdom is introducing an electronic travel authorisation for visa-free travellers, requiring Estonian, other EU citizens, and nationals of visa-exempt countries to obtain approval before entering the UK.

Starting from 2 April, travellers to the United Kingdom must have an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA). The application platform opened for Estonian citizens on 5 March.

Each passenger must obtain an individual ETA, which is valid for up to two years – unless the passport used for travel expires earlier. The ETA permits stays of up to six months at a time.

The application process takes approximately three days and must be completed individually for each traveller, including small children. The easiest way to apply is via a mobile app or online, with an initial fee of £10.

Passengers transiting through the UK without leaving the airport’s transit zone do not need an ETA. However, if a transfer requires changing airports or exiting the transit zone, an ETA is necessary. Travellers should check with their airline to confirm whether they must exit the transit zone during their transfer.

The UK remains a popular destination for Estonians. According to mobile positioning data from the Bank of Estonia, around 65,000 Estonian residents visited the UK in 2024.

More information on the ETA is available on the website of His Majesty’s government.