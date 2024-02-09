Up to eight kilos of mercury discovered on a shipwreck in Estonian waters

The Estonian Environmental Investment Centre, in cooperation with the Police and Border Guard Board, has conducted underwater surveys on three most dangerous shipwrecks in Estonian waters and discovered up to eight kilograms (17.7 lbs) of mercury on one of them.
There are nearly 700 shipwrecks in Estonian waters, with 55 assessed as environmentally hazardous due to pollution risks, ghost nets or onboard explosives. An S31 destroyer, a T22 destroyer and an M37 minesweeper were examined in a recent survey.
Kaupo Läänerand, the deputy secretary general for maritime affairs and water environment at the climate ministry, said the state annually examines some wrecks more closely with experts and divers to ascertain their environmental risks.
“Out of 55 hazardous wrecks, we have now thoroughly investigated 25. Several wrecks were in such condition that they needed to be either drained of fuel or cleaned of hazardous oil waste,” Läänerand said, adding that the ministry aims to systematically make critical wrecks environmentally safe.
Most World War II-era sunken wrecks still contain heavy fuel oil used as fuel. The exact quantities and the potential for leaks in the near future remain unknown. It is likely that more wrecks will be discovered due to advancements in technology.
Removing ghost nets prevents damage to marine life
Underwater surveys revealed that, given the condition of the wrecks, it is unlikely that the S31 and T22 destroyers still contain significant amounts of fuel. A smaller amount of fuel might be present in pipelines and elsewhere, but locating and retrieving it may not be feasible. However, the wreck of the S31 has many ghost nets, and removing them should be considered to prevent further danger to marine life.
The wreck of the M37’s minesweeper contains at least one visually identified paravane, a protective device against anchor mines, likely holding up to eight kilograms of mercury, which should be removed.
Estimating the amount of fuel in the wreck is challenging, but damage to the wreck suggests the fuel bunkers were not harmed at the time of sinking. Since the ship was based in Tallinn but sank in the Narva Bay, and there was a fuel shortage at the time of sinking, it is unlikely the ship embarked with the maximum possible fuel amount of 143 tons.
The Environmental Investment Centre and the Police and Border Guard Board submitted an application to the Baltic Sea Action Plan fund for Nefco funding in fall 2020 to survey dangerous wrecks in Estonian territorial waters.
The total cost of the project assessing the environmental hazard of potentially dangerous shipwrecks in Estonian maritime area is €285,710, with 70 per cent, or €199,997, funded by the Nordic Environment Finance Corporation.