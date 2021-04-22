A free online event explores on how to stay mentally well balanced

Estonishing Evenings, a Tallinn-based independent NGO, is organising a free online event in English on mental health; arranged under its Estonishing Life banner, the event on 27 April will look at what challenges people are facing during the worldwide crisis – and how we could all come stronger out of this.
“We all have had different challenges during the worldwide pandemic. Estonishing Life is looking at what challenges people are facing during the worldwide crisis – and how we could all come out stronger of this,” the organisers of the event said.
The event, taking place from 7PM EEST (5PM BST / 12PM EDT), will feature three experts, who will offer best advice, tips and techniques on how to stay mentally well balanced – Elina Kivinukk, a psychologist; Kertu Rummel, a music therapist; and Eduardo Torres, a philosopher.
“Besides the theoretical part, everyone is welcome to participate in practical exercises in small groups and get to know each other in the process,” the organisers said.
The event will take place online via Zoom and is free, but a pre-registering is required.
An international event
Estonishing Evenings runs English-speaking events that host different speakers who express their viewpoints and experiences on different topics and matters, concerning both the locals and non-natives living in Estonia.
The event series was initiated in 2017 by Nele Plutus, Leene Truu, Reelika Virunurm and Silver Tambur – the latter a cofounder and the editor-in-chief of Estonian World. So far, the NGO has organised 30 events – both under Estonishing Evenings and Estonishing Life moniker – visited by over 3,000 people from 70 different countries.
The cover image is illustrative. Photo by Aziz Acharki/Unsplash.