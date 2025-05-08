Bear on the loose in Tallinn: authorities warn residents to stay indoors

Residents of Tallinn’s Nõmme district awoke to an unusual safety warning on Wednesday morning: avoid walking outdoors – a bear is on the move in the capital.
At around 5:30am on 8 May, police patrols spotted the animal near the Estonian capital’s Rahumäe cemetery. Just ten minutes later, emergency services received another report – this time from a member of the public who saw the bear running through woodland near Ehitajate tee, Üliõpilaste tee, and Vana-Mustamäe, heading in the direction of the Nõmme ski base.
Police and rescue services were swiftly deployed to the area and are currently using drones in an effort to locate and monitor the bear. In a message shared by the North Prefecture of the Estonian Police, authorities urged people to “avoid the area if possible and take children to school by car.”
“If you see the bear, keep your distance, avoid eye contact, and back away slowly,” police advised, adding that any sightings should be reported to the emergency line 112.
One of the most bear-populated nations in Europe
While bear sightings are not entirely unheard of in Estonia, encounters in urban areas like Tallinn are extremely rare. The country is home to approximately 1,000 brown bears, making it one of the most bear-populated nations in Europe relative to its size. Most of Estonia’s bears live in remote forested areas of Lääne-Viru, Ida-Viru, and Jõgeva counties.
Occasional forays into human settlements tend to occur in late spring and early summer, particularly when young bears are dispersing or when natural food sources are scarce. In recent years, similar alerts have been issued in towns like Rakvere and Võru, though the animals typically retreat back into the forest without incident.
As of Wednesday morning, the Tallinn bear remained at large. Authorities continued to monitor the situation and reiterated the importance of staying vigilant – and staying indoors.