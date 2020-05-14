Estonian police: Bears wandering around in Tallinn

The Estonian Police has warned that bears have been spotted in the Estonian capital.
According to the Estonian Police, in the morning of 14 May, bears were spotted on health trails in the Haabersti district of Tallinn, in the forested area near the Estonian Open Air Museum in Rocca al Mare.
The police said that therefore, the surrounding areas of the health trails are currently closed and the police and rescue workers as well as hunters are attending the area. The searching teams are also using drones.
A spokeswoman of the Estonian Rescue Board told Estonian World that so far, a mother bear and her cub have been spotted in the area. She advised people in the area to stay indoors, close their doors and windows and avoid close contact with the bears at any cost.
The police and the rescue board have asked people who notice the bears to report them immediately by calling 112. The search for the wandering bears is currently ongoing.
Estonia is home to a population of approximately 700 brown bears and has the highest brown bear population density in Europe.
Haabersti is one of the eight administrative districts of Tallinn. Some areas of the district – such as Rocca al Mare and Kakumäe, are partly forested. Nevertheless, spotting bears in Tallinn is exceptionally rare event. The Tallinn Zoo is also located in Haabersti district, near Rocca al Mare.
Cover: A bear cub in Estonia. Photo by Remo Savisaar.