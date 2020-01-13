Please donate to support the work we do for the Estonian people around the world

Estonian World had yet another record year in 2019, but we need your ongoing support to sustain the independent media outlet – please consider helping us in our efforts.
First, we want to use the opportunity and wish all the best to all our readers and thank those 224 people and institutions who donated to keep Estonian World going last year – without you, it would be impossible to sustain it.
In 2019, our readership grew again – by 15.4 % year on year. Last year, we had most readers in Estonia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Finland, Canada, Australia, Sweden, Latvia and Netherlands. On social media, Estonian World now has over 50,000 followers all around the world – a record for any English-language media outlet in Estonia.
Despite the harsh daily challenges we face as the independently run media outlet, we have managed to offer engaging content on a weekly basis since 2012 – but to carry on the work we started, we need your help.
Unlike many media outlets, we haven't put up a paywall or distract readers with banner ads – we want to keep Estonian World open and free to read.
Alternatively, you can also use bank transfer:
A boardwalk in an Estonian bog (photo: Siiri Kumari).