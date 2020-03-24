Estonia introduces tough new restrictions

The Estonian government on Tuesday introduced strict new restrictions due to the coronavirus crisis – the shopping centres will close from Friday and meetings of more than two people in public places are prohibited.
From 25 March, at least a two-metre (6.5 ft) distance must be kept by people in public places, such as outdoor playgrounds, sports grounds, beaches, promenades, hiking trails and indoors (except at home). Up to two people are allowed together in public places. The restriction does not apply to families living together and moving around (driving, walking, travelling) and to officials conducting public functions, the government said.
The shopping centres will be closed from 27 March. Grocery stores, pharmacies, telecommunication outlets, bank branches, parcel terminals and shops that sell or rent medical equipment (and have a legal basis to do so), will remain open. Hair salons and beauty parlours outside shopping centres are also allowed to remain open. Restaurants, cafes and other eateries are only allowed to sell take-away of food – and disinfectants must be provided at the entrances and exits.
From 27 March, bars and clubs must be closed at 10 PM in the evening, except for take-away food distribution and home delivery. The two-metre, two-people rule also applies to bars. Other entertainment venues, such as bowling and billiard clubs, shisha bars and adult clubs, will be closed from 27 March.
The government said it will re-evaluate the restrictions in two weeks time.
As of 24 March, there are 369 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Estonia, according to the country’s Health Board; 28 people have been hospitalised, seven are in intensive care and five are in a critical condition. Eight coronavirus patients have been released from the hospitals. The Estonian government declared an emergency situation on 12 March and closed its borders on 17 March.
This article is being updated. For the latest developments in Estonia, follow our special blog on coronavirus.
Cover: Tallinn city centre on 19 March. Photo by Anneli Ohvril.