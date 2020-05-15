Estonia will end the emergency at midnight 17 May

The Estonian government has decided to end the over nine-week old coronavirus emergency situation at midnight 17 May and no longer extend it.
“We decided to finish the over nine-week long emergency situation in Estonia at midnight on Sunday, 17 May. Since thanks to all of our efforts and help the coronavirus situation has significantly improved, we no longer need an emergency situation to fight it,” the Estonian prime minister, Jüri Ratas, announced in a video address.
This does not mean an immediate return to normalcy, however. “The virus hasn’t disappeared from Estonia or the world. The end of the emergency situation means that we have to build a new normal. Since there will be time until an effective drug and a vaccine is developed, we all have to protect ourselves and others from the coronavirus with our behaviour.”
“We have to stay healthy, keep our distance and adhere to the hygiene rules. When you’re sick, you need to stay home and avoid other people. These suggestions, rules and restrictions that are in effect in the coming weeks will help us. I believe that we can, despite the difficulties, be smart, careful and responsible. I thank everyone for your efforts so far, and wish you health and wisdom.”
The government declared the emergency situation on 13 March to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Initially, it was supposed to last until 1 May; however, on 24 April, the government extended it until 17 May.
Cover: The Estonian prime minister, Jüri Ratas. Screenshot from a video.