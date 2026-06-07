The World Happiness Report measures how people evaluate their own lives, not fleeting moments of joy. Photo by Hele-Mai Alamaa.
The World Happiness Report measures how people evaluate their own lives, not fleeting moments of joy. Photo by Hele-Mai Alamaa.

Estonia is the 46th happiest country in the world – report

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According to the World Happiness Report 2026, Estonia is the 46th happiest country in the world; Finland is still ranked as the happiest country.

It is by no means the best possible ranking, but it could be worse: the index covers 147 countries, so Estonia is in the upper third, albeit only just.

The ranking is based on a single life-evaluation question: “Please imagine a ladder with steps numbered from 0 at the bottom to 10 at the top. The top of the ladder represents the best possible life for you, while the bottom represents the worst possible life for you. On which step of the ladder would you say you personally feel you stand at this time?”

The World Happiness Report measures how people evaluate their own lives, including factors such as social support, freedom, trust and quality of life. Photo by Karl Markus Antson.
The World Happiness Report measures how people evaluate their own lives, including factors such as social support, freedom, trust and quality of life. Photo by Karl Markus Antson.

According to the report, Estonia’s highest-ever position was 31st, in 2023. Its lowest ranking was 73rd, back in 2013.

Estonia’s biggest rise in the ranking came in 2020, when the country moved from 55th to 51st place. Its steepest fall before this year’s index came in 2025, when it dropped from 34th to 39th. This year’s fall, from 39th to 46th, is sharper still.

Estonia has not become substantially less happy, though

However, Estonia’s average life-evaluation score fell only marginally, from 6.417 to 6.410 – a drop of just 0.007 points, which is essentially statistical noise. One contributing factor is that the rankings are very tightly packed in the middle: countries placed roughly between 30th and 50th are often separated by only a few hundredths of a point. As a result, a country can fall several places even when its underlying score has barely changed.

The rankings are based on three-year averages rather than a single year’s survey results. This means the 2026 ranking uses data from 2023–2025, while the previous ranking used an earlier three-year window. A change in rank, therefore, does not necessarily mean Estonia has become substantially less happy. It may simply mean that countries around it improved slightly faster.

Finland remains the happiest country in the world, for the ninth year in a row. Iceland ranks second and Denmark third in this year’s happiness report. Among Estonia’s neighbours, Sweden is ranked fifth, Lithuania 28th, Latvia 48th and Russia 79th.

A lakeside sunset in Finland, the world’s happiest country for the ninth year in a row. Photo by Miikka Luotio/Unsplash.
A lakeside sunset in Finland, the world’s happiest country for the ninth year in a row. Photo by Miikka Luotio/Unsplash.

The most miserable – or the least happy – countries in the world are Afghanistan, Sierra Leone and Malawi.

The World Happiness Report is a publication featuring articles and rankings on national happiness, based on respondents’ own assessments of their lives, which the report correlates with various quality-of-life factors. Since 2024, it has been published by the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford, in partnership with Gallup, the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network and an independent editorial board.

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