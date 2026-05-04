Estonia ranks third in 2026 World Press Freedom Index

Estonia has ranked third in the 2026 World Press Freedom Index, compiled by Reporters Without Borders, or RSF, confirming its place among the world’s freest media environments, even as journalists face online harassment, economic pressure and growing restrictions on access to public information.
The annual index, compiled by Reporters Without Borders, places Estonia behind Norway and the Netherlands. Among Estonia’s neighbours, Sweden ranked fifth, Finland sixth, Lithuania 15th and Latvia 17th. Russia, by contrast, remained near the bottom of the index, ranking 172nd out of 180 countries and territories.
Estonia has slipped one place from 2025, when it ranked second.
Estonia remains among the world’s freest media environments
RSF says Estonia benefits from a strong legal and political environment. Freedom of expression is constitutionally protected, physical attacks on journalists are rare and politicians generally do not target the press with systematic verbal attacks. This has allowed journalists to scrutinise those in power without fear of persecution.
However, the organisation also points to several weaknesses. Estonia’s media market is highly concentrated, dominated by Postimees Group, Ekspress Group and public broadcaster ERR. Local media and independent online outlets continue to operate, but the small size of the market limits funding options.
Russian-language media, including public and private radio stations, public television and independent websites, serve Estonia’s Russian-speaking minority, which accounts for about a quarter of the population.
Media ownership and access to information remain concerns
RSF notes that Estonia’s laws on defamation and private data can restrict journalism. While these laws are intended to protect individuals, they may also encourage self-censorship. In recent years, public authorities have increasingly used data-protection rules to limit media access to public information.
The economic situation is also a concern. Media ownership is concentrated in a few hands, and the owners of the country’s two largest private media groups have interests in other business sectors. Private media companies operate in a small market with limited revenue, forcing them to seek new income sources, including events. ERR’s budget is also under pressure and may be vulnerable to political influence.
Journalists in Estonia face few physical threats, but online harassment and verbal abuse have become more common, particularly since the Covid-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, some members of the public accused the media of being too close to the authorities and pharmaceutical companies. RSF says the lack of systematic psychological support for journalists facing cyberharassment may contribute to self-censorship.
Global press freedom falls to 25-year low
Globally, RSF warns that press freedom has fallen to its lowest level in 25 years. For the first time, more than half of the 180 countries and territories assessed are classified as having a “difficult” or “very serious” press freedom situation.
The sharpest decline was recorded in the legal indicator, reflecting the growing use of laws, including national security rules and defamation lawsuits, to restrict journalism.
In Europe, RSF says press freedom remains stronger than in other regions, but legal protections are weakening. Estonia remains one of the best-performing countries, though the report notes that its public broadcaster has not been immune to pressure.
Estonia’s third-place ranking is a notable achievement, but the report underlines that press freedom is measured by more than the absence of censorship or violence. It also depends on media plurality, access to public information, financial sustainability and journalists’ protection from online abuse.