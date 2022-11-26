Estonian president bumps into Hillary Clinton – while at a Toronto bookstore

Alar Karis, the Estonian president, bumped into Hillary Clinton, a former US presidential nominee and First Lady, while visiting the Indigo bookstore in Toronto, Canada.
“I crossed paths with legendary politician Hillary Clinton while in Indigo bookstore in Toronto,” the Estonian president said on Twitter.
The Toronto-based CTV News reported that Hillary Clinton’s visit to Toronto corresponded with an event her husband, Bill Clinton, was attending to. CTV News said, “it’s unclear why Clinton and Karis were both at the Toronto bookstore on the same day, at the same time.”
The Estonian president was on a visit to Canada to inaugurate Estonia’s new embassy building in Ottawa. Karis had also a meeting with the Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau, and thanked Canada for its support of Estonian refugees over the decades. The president also met with the representatives of the local Estonian community, who are currently working on an ambitious development project aiming to establish International Estonian Centre in Toronto.
Hillary Clinton served as the 67th US Secretary of State for president Barack Obama from 2009 to 2013, as a senator representing New York from 2001 to 2009, and as First Lady of the US as the wife of president Bill Clinton from 1993 to 2001. She has visited Estonia twice – in 1996 in her role as the First Lady and in 2004 as a senator.
Alar Karis has served as the Estonian president since 2021.
Indigo is Canada’s largest book, gift, and specialty toy retailer.