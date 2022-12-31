Estonian World cofounder Silver Tambur awarded for citizen diplomacy

Silver Tambur, a cofounder and the editor-in-chief of Estonian World, was a recipient of the Estonian foreign ministry’s Citizens Diplomacy Awards, for his consistent and sensitive leadership of the English-language publication that brings together Estonians and friends of Estonia around the world.
Tambur was awarded a letter of appreciation by the Estonian foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu at a ceremony in Tallinn.
The letters of appreciation for citizen diplomacy are presented to individuals or non-governmental organisations who have contributed to the preservation of the Estonian language and culture on a voluntary basis over a long period of time, or has promoted the Estonian business environment, digital society and business culture, contributing to the good reputation of Estonia in their country of residence.
The recipients residing in Estonia, who were awarded at the ceremony in Tallinn on 14 December, were: NGO Mondo, NGO Slava Ukraini, NGO Estonian Refugee Council, entrepreneur Ragnar Sass – for their great contribution to helping Ukraine; Tiina Ilsen – for her long-standing contribution to developing the eastern partnership policy at the Estonian Centre of Eastern Partnership; Kärt Ulman – for her dedicated work in publishing, editing and developing the Vaba Eesti Sõna newspaper in the United States; Silver Tambur – for his consistent and sensitive leadership of the English-language publication Estonian World, which brings together Estonians and friends of Estonia around the world.
Svjata Vatra, an Estonian folk band led by Ukrainian Estonian singer Ruslan Trochynskyi, received the foreign ministry’s Cultural Award for its contribution to preserving cultural relations between Estonia and Ukraine, and supporting Ukraine during wartime.
Silver Tambur has been the editor-in-chief of Estonian World since its founding in London, the UK, in 2012. With global contributors and over 60,000 followers in the social media –Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn – the online magazine has since become one of the most engaging English-language online publications about Estonia, read in more than 200 countries and territories.