Estonia’s Integration Foundation offers free Estonian language courses

Registration is open for free Estonian language courses, offered by the country’s Integration Foundation.
The online self-service portal of the Integration Foundation allows to register for Estonian language courses starting in the autumn semester. A total of 535 places are open for enrolment in 49 different courses at levels A1–C1. The courses are free and meant for adults from the age of 18.
Thirty-nine face-to-face language courses take place in nine Estonian towns: Tartu, Pärnu, Valga, Tapa, Sillamäe, Jõhvi, Kohtla-Järve, Tallinn and Narva. In addition, there will be ten online courses which allow participation from all over Estonia.
Registration is open until all places are filled or until the start of the course, on 29 August. To enter the self-service portal, users must identify themselves with an Estonian ID-card, Mobile-ID, or Smart-ID.
The counsellors of the foundation can help people who do not have access to the self-service portal choose language-learning opportunities and register for them – call 800 9999 free of charge or send an email to info@integratsiooniinfo.ee.
In the spring semester of 2022, 1,200 people completed the Estonian language course and another 540 people started their studies in the summer.