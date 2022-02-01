Free Estonian language courses offered by the Integration Foundation

The Tallinn and Narva-based Integration Foundation offers free Estonian language courses – both face-to-face and online; the registration will start on 2 February at 10 AM Estonian time.
The Integration Foundation provides free Estonian language of communication courses at A1, A2, B1, B2 and C1 levels. The courses will be taking place both face to face (784 places in Tallinn, Tartu, Pärnu, Maardu, Narva, Jõhvi, Kohtla-Järve and Ahtme) and online (160 places).
The registration will commence on 2 February at 10 AM on the website of the Integration Foundation. The registration is open to adults from the age of 18 using their Estonian ID card, mobile ID or smart ID. The timetables, registration rules and placement test are also available on the Integration Foundation’s website.
In addition to the traditional courses, the Integration Foundation offers events run by the Estonian Language Houses in Tallinn and Narva allowing people to practice the language and several special courses for honing language skills.
The Integration Foundation offers counselling to adults who want to learn Estonian free of charge and helps choose the most suitable opportunities for language learning. The foundation was founded in 1998 by the Estonian government.
Cover: The four seasons in the Estonian language. Illustration by Marko Mäetamm.