Estonian leaders express condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II has died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years; the Estonian leaders pay tribute to the UK’s longest-serving monarch.
“Estonia pays tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the dignitary of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, who understood the changing world and helped to make us all more open. Queen Elizabeth II’s total commitment to her country and her people is deeply admirable. Her wisdom and poise, her kindness and warmth towards all, will always inspire us. The Estonian people will remember Her Majesty’s friendly visit to Estonia. We are in deep mourning and extend our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the peoples of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth countries. The memory of Queen Elizabeth II will live on forever,” Alar Karis, the Estonian president, said in a statement.
“Her sense of service and dedication to public duty were unparalleled. It’s the end of an era but her legend will live on and inspire,” Kaja Kallas, the Estonian prime minister, said in Twitter.
I am profoundly saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Estonia mourns with her people and the @RoyalFamily.— Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) September 8, 2022
Her sense of service and dedication to public duty were unparalleled. It’s the end of an era but her legend will live on and inspire. pic.twitter.com/hYSdQ49W4B
“I remember a pleasant, fascinating conversation with someone who was clearly interested in what was being done and thought in one small country. We talked about history, shared memories, discussed the future,” the former Estonian president, Kersti Kaljulaid, wrote on her official Facebook page, while sharing a picture of her meeting with Queen Elizabeth II. “It is a new era. Rest in peace,” Kaljulaid added.
“Queen Elizabeth II was loved and respected across the world. Her 70 years of dedication to diplomacy was invaluable. She will be missed by millions, Estonians among them,” the Estonian foreign ministry said in Twitter.
🕯️We are saddened by the news about Her Majesty the Queen’s passing.— Estonian MFA 🇪🇪 | 🌻 #StandWithUkraine (@MFAestonia) September 8, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II was loved & respected across the world. Her 70 years of dedication to diplomacy was invaluable. She will be missed by millions, Estonians among them.
📸 The Queen visiting 🇪🇪 in 2006 pic.twitter.com/WLjInq1elK
“My deepest condolences to the Royal Family and all British people upon the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, an extraordinary woman and leader of the nation. Estonia mourns with you,” Viljar Lubi, Estonia’s ambassador in the UK, said in Twitter.
My deepest condolences to the Royal Family and all British people upon the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, an extraordinary woman and leader of the nation. Estonia mourns with you!🇪🇪🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/sEcE4XgQ9n— Viljar Lubi (@ViljarLubi) September 8, 2022
Elizabeth II was Queen of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms from 6 February 1952 until her death on 8 September 2022. Her reign of 70 years and 214 days was the longest of any British monarch in history and the second longest recorded of any monarch of a sovereign country in history (only Louis XIV, the King of France from 1643 until his death in 1715, reigned longer, at 72 years and 110 days).
Her reign spanned 15 British prime ministers – starting with Winston Churchill, born in 1874, and including Liz Truss, born 101 years later in 1975.
Toomas Hendrik Ilves, the Estonian president at the time of Elizabeth II’s visit to Estonia in 2006, said in Twitter he “had the privilege of hosting Queen Elizabeth” when she had a state visit to Estonia in 2006. “A remarkable woman,” Ilves said.
My condolences to the Royal family and to the people of the United Kingdom. I had the privilege of hosting Queen Elizabeth when she had a state visit to Estonia in 2006. A remarkable woman.— toomas hendrik ilves (@IlvesToomas) September 8, 2022
A book of condolence is open at the British Embassy in Tallinn (6 Wismari Street) on 9 September 10am to 3pm and on 12 September from 10am to 4pm. People can also sign the virtual book of condolence.