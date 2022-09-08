Queen Elizabeth II visited Estonia in 2006, here meeting well-wishers in Tallinn; photo by Karin Kaljuläte/The Royal Family.

Estonian leaders express condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

By / September 9, 2022 / Leave a Comment / Life / 4 minutes of reading

Queen Elizabeth II has died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years; the Estonian leaders pay tribute to the UK’s longest-serving monarch.

“Estonia pays tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the dignitary of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, who understood the changing world and helped to make us all more open. Queen Elizabeth II’s total commitment to her country and her people is deeply admirable. Her wisdom and poise, her kindness and warmth towards all, will always inspire us. The Estonian people will remember Her Majesty’s friendly visit to Estonia. We are in deep mourning and extend our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the peoples of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth countries. The memory of Queen Elizabeth II will live on forever,” Alar Karis, the Estonian president, said in a statement.

“Her sense of service and dedication to public duty were unparalleled. It’s the end of an era but her legend will live on and inspire,” Kaja Kallas, the Estonian prime minister, said in Twitter.

“I remember a pleasant, fascinating conversation with someone who was clearly interested in what was being done and thought in one small country. We talked about history, shared memories, discussed the future,” the former Estonian president, Kersti Kaljulaid, wrote on her official Facebook page, while sharing a picture of her meeting with Queen Elizabeth II. “It is a new era. Rest in peace,” Kaljulaid added.

Queen Elizabeth II meeting the then Estonian president Kersti Kaljulaid on 28 March 2018; photo by the Royal Family.
Queen Elizabeth II meeting the then Estonian president Kersti Kaljulaid on 28 March 2018; photo by the Royal Family.

“Queen Elizabeth II was loved and respected across the world. Her 70 years of dedication to diplomacy was invaluable. She will be missed by millions, Estonians among them,” the Estonian foreign ministry said in Twitter.

“My deepest condolences to the Royal Family and all British people upon the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, an extraordinary woman and leader of the nation. Estonia mourns with you,” Viljar Lubi, Estonia’s ambassador in the UK, said in Twitter.

Elizabeth II was Queen of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms from 6 February 1952 until her death on 8 September 2022. Her reign of 70 years and 214 days was the longest of any British monarch in history and the second longest recorded of any monarch of a sovereign country in history (only Louis XIV, the King of France from 1643 until his death in 1715, reigned longer, at 72 years and 110 days).

Her reign spanned 15 British prime ministers – starting with Winston Churchill, born in 1874, and including Liz Truss, born 101 years later in 1975.

Toomas Hendrik Ilves, the Estonian president at the time of Elizabeth II’s visit to Estonia in 2006, said in Twitter he “had the privilege of hosting Queen Elizabeth” when she had a state visit to Estonia in 2006. “A remarkable woman,” Ilves said.

Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by Estonian president, Toomas Hendrik Ilves, greeting onlookers in Tallinn on 20 October 2006; photo by the Estonian foreign ministry.

A book of condolence is open at the British Embassy in Tallinn (6 Wismari Street) on 9 September 10am to 3pm and on 12 September from 10am to 4pm. People can also sign the virtual book of condolence.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Scroll to Top