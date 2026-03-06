Estonia’s median wage €1,724 a month

Estonia’s median wage in 2025 was €1,724 a month, which is almost six per cent higher than the year before; the country’s average monthly wage was €2,092, which is 5.6% higher than in 2024.
According to Statistics Estonia, the country’s official statistics agency, the average monthly gross wages and salaries in 2025 were €2,092, which is 5.6% higher than in 2024. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the average monthly gross wages and salaries were €2,155, which is 4.5% higher than in the same quarter of 2024.
Krista Vaikmets, a leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that wage growth slowed down in 2025.
“Last year, wages and salaries did not grow as fast as in previous years, but monthly gross wages still increased in all counties. The biggest increase was registered in Valga, Põlva and Rapla counties where gross wages were up by more than 6.5% last year,” she said.
In 2025, the average monthly gross wages and salaries were the highest in Harju County (€2,336), rising by 5.3% year on year, and in Tartu County (€2,112), growing by 5.9% year on year.
The ICT sector has the highest wages
“Looking at Harju County, the average wages were the highest in Tallinn – €2,451. The average wages were somewhat lower in the rest of Harju County outside of Tallinn – €1,957,” Vaikmets said.
In 2025, the highest average monthly gross wages and salaries were seen in information and communication (€3,651). This was followed by financial and insurance activities (€3,338) and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (€2,948).
Last year, the lowest average wages and salaries were registered in accommodation and food service activities (€1,333) and other service activities (€1,379).
“Nevertheless, the wages in these activities did increase slightly – by 5% and 5.4%, respectively. The greatest increase in average wages was seen in the energy sector, with average wages rising by 9.3% in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply. Average wages grew by 7.4% in water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities,” Vaikmets said.
There were 592,126 employees in 2025, down by 1% from the year before. Last year, the largest number of employees – 100,617 – worked in manufacturing, representing 17% of all employees. Manufacturing was followed by wholesale and retail trade (includinbg repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles) with nearly 87,600 employees, education with almost 65,000 employees, and human health and social work activities with close to 49,000 employees.
Over a half of Estonia’s jobs in Tallinn and Harju County
The median of gross wages is the wage level at which half of the employees earn less than that level and half earn more than that level. The median wages were €1,724 in 2025, which is almost 6% higher than the year before.
“Median wages have followed a similar trend as average gross wages, both by economic activity and regionally by county,” Vaikmets noted.
Regionally, the highest average monthly wages in the fourth quarter of 2025 were recorded in Tallinn (€2,506), and the lowest average wages in Valga County (€1,615).
“Based on where jobs are located, we can say that 55% of jobs are currently in Tallinn and Harju County, and 14% of jobs are in Tartu County,” she said.