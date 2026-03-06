Estonia’s median wage €1,724 a month

Estonia’s median wage in 2025 was €1,724 a month, almost six per cent higher than the previous year; the country’s average monthly wage was €2,092, up 5.6 per cent on 2024.
According to Statistics Estonia, the country’s official statistics agency, average monthly gross wages and salaries in 2025 stood at €2,092, an increase of 5.6 per cent compared with 2024. In the fourth quarter of 2025, average monthly gross wages and salaries were €2,155, 4.5 per cent higher than in the same quarter of 2024.
Krista Vaikmets, a leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said wage growth slowed in 2025.
“Last year, wages and salaries did not grow as fast as in previous years, but monthly gross wages still increased in all counties. The biggest increase was recorded in Valga, Põlva and Rapla counties, where gross wages rose by more than 6.5 per cent last year,” she said.
In 2025, average monthly gross wages and salaries were highest in Harju County (€2,336), up 5.3 per cent year on year, and in Tartu County (€2,112), where they increased by 5.9 per cent year on year.
The ICT sector offers the highest wages
“Looking at Harju County, average wages were highest in Tallinn, at €2,451. Average wages were somewhat lower in the rest of Harju County outside Tallinn, at €1,957,” Vaikmets said.
In 2025, the highest average monthly gross wages and salaries were recorded in information and communication, at €3,651. This was followed by financial and insurance activities (€3,338) and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (€2,948).
Last year, the lowest average wages and salaries were registered in accommodation and food service activities (€1,333) and other service activities (€1,379).
“Nevertheless, wages in these sectors still increased slightly, by 5 per cent and 5.4 per cent respectively. The sharpest rise in average wages was seen in the energy sector, with average wages increasing by 9.3 per cent in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply. Average wages also grew by 7.4 per cent in water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities,” Vaikmets said.
There were 592,126 employees in 2025, down one per cent from the previous year. Last year, the largest number of employees – 100,617 – worked in manufacturing, accounting for 17 per cent of all employees. Manufacturing was followed by wholesale and retail trade, including the repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, with nearly 87,600 employees; education, with almost 65,000 employees; and human health and social work activities, with close to 49,000 employees.
More than half of Estonia’s jobs are in Tallinn and Harju County
The median gross wage is the level at which half of employees earn less and half earn more. In 2025, the median wage was €1,724, almost 6 per cent higher than the previous year.
“Median wages have followed a similar trend to average gross wages, both by economic activity and across counties,” Vaikmets noted.
In the fourth quarter of 2025, average monthly gross wages and salaries stood at €2,155, which was 4.5 per cent higher than in the same quarter of 2024.
Regionally, the highest average monthly wages in the fourth quarter of 2025 were recorded in Tallinn (€2,506), while the lowest were in Valga County (€1,615).
“Based on where jobs are located, we can say that 55 per cent of jobs are currently in Tallinn and Harju County, while 14 per cent are in Tartu County,” she said.