Estonia’s median wage in Q2 2023 €1,524

According to Statistics Estonia, the country’s official statistics agency, the average monthly gross wages and salaries in the second quarter of 2023 were €1,873, which is 12.4% higher than in the same quarter last year; the median wage was €1,524.
Eveli Voolens, the Social Statistics Team Lead at the agency, said that, in the second quarter, the average monthly gross wages and salaries were the highest in information and communication (€3,257), financial and insurance activities (€2,953) and energy supply (€2,946).
The average gross wages were the lowest in accommodation and food service activities (€1,178), other service activities (€1,191) and real estate activities (€1,268).
“The average wages and salaries increased the most in education (19%) and agriculture, forestry and fishing (15.4%),” she said in a statement.
The average monthly gross wages and salaries were the highest in Harju County, including Tallinn (€2,093) and Tartu County (€1,889), and the lowest in Valga (€1,390) and Hiiu counties (€1,404).
“Year on year, the biggest growth in wages and salaries was recorded in Ida-Viru (14.6%) and Rapla counties (13%). The growth in wages was the slowest in Harju County, excluding Tallinn (10%) and Lääne County (9.5%),” Voolens added.
In the second quarter of 2023, median wages, ie the point at which half of employees earn more and half earn less, were the highest in information and communication (€2,768) and financial and insurance activities (€2,450). Median wages were the lowest in real estate activities (€867) and other service activities (€934).