Estonia’s seven-day COVID infections take the country to the world’s top

According to a table by Our World in Data, Estonia’s seven-day COVID-19 infection rate is the highest in the world – meaning Estonia is in the worst shape compared with all other countries.
Estonia’s seven-day infection rate – as in the number of new infections in the past seven days per one million inhabitants – as of 11 March was 1,111.3. The second in the table is the Czech Republic – 1,086.4 new infections per a million inhabitants in the past seven days. Montenegro is third with 902.8 new infections in the past seven days.
In terms of the 14-day infection rate, the Czech Republic is still leading with 1,562 new infections; Estonia is second with 1,465.
Estonia is also first in the New York Times coronavirus tracker with per capita cases in the past seven days – 112 people per 100,000 inhabitants have tested positive for COVID-19 in the country.
Less than 4% fully vaccinated
As of 12 March, 658 people remained hospitalised in Estonia with the novel coronavirus. In the past 24 hours, another 1,358 people tested positive. According to news portal Delfi, two days earlier, the country set another record – 1,957 new positive tests within a 24-hour period.
And even though on 11 March, Estonia managed to administer 11,128 doses of vaccine, the country is still dragging its feet – only 9.186% of Estonia’s inhabitants have received at least one dose of the vaccine and just 3.814% have received both doses.
Altogether, 695 people have died of the novel coronavirus in Estonia.
