People arriving in Estonia from six European countries will need to self-isolate

People arriving in Estonia from six European countries – Poland, Sweden, Romania, Bulgaria, Portugal and the United Kingdom – will need to self-isolate for two weeks; arrivals from other European countries are exempt.
Based on the coronavirus infection rate, starting from Monday, 22 June, a two-week self-isolation requirement applies to people arriving in Estonia from Poland, Sweden, Romania, Bulgaria, Portugal and the United Kingdom, the Estonian foreign ministry announced in a statement.
A week earlier, the self-isolation requirement was not imposed on people arriving from Poland, Romania and Bulgaria, provided the arrivals had stayed in these countries for the preceding 14 days. This means the coronavirus infection rate in these countries has grown to be larger than 15 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days.
Starting from 22 June, self-isolation is not compulsory for passengers arriving from Austria, Spain, the Netherlands, Croatia, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Greece, Cyprus, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Latvia, Norway, France, Malta, Germany, Slovakia, Slovenia, Finland, Switzerland, Denmark, the Czech Republic and Hungary, if they have spent at least 14 days in these countries shortly before coming to Estonia.
Arrivals from Belgium no longer need to self-isolate
Also starting from 22 June, the two-week self-isolation period is no longer mandatory for people arriving from Belgium, as the infection rate in the country has significantly fallen compared with the week before.
On 28 May, the government approved the reopening of Estonia’s borders from 1 June to passengers from Europe. Estonia will admit people with no symptoms arriving from the European Union, the Schengen area or the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
Information about countries and requirements is available on the foreign ministry website.
The self-isolation requirement for passengers arriving in Estonia depends on whether the coronavirus infection rate in their country of departure is above 15. This means that 15 or fewer people per 100,000 inhabitants should have contracted the virus in their country of departure in the past 14 days. Anyone arriving in Estonia from a country with a higher infection rate must self-isolate for two weeks on arrival, the foreign ministry said.
Cover: Tallinn Airport. Image courtesy of Tallinn Airport.