From down under to up north: Louis Zezeran’s Estonian adventure

Nearly 15 years ago, Australian Louis Zezeran discovered Estonia as a backpacker and, to his surprise, stumbled upon a unique opportunity to develop stand-up comedy – a genre that was virtually unknown here at the time. While the godfather of Comedy Estonia hasn’t quite warmed up to snow and harsh Nordic winters, he relates to Estonians’ love for nature and rural living.
In addition to mentoring local comedic talent, Louis has recently taken on an exciting new challenge – working as a leadership trainer for Combat Ready, a company founded by Estonian special forces operatives. And, without question, dark bread made from buckwheat flour has secured a permanent spot in his daily diet.
It was the year 2006. A group of Australian backpackers landed in the Estonian university town Tartu, finding themselves in the middle of the vibrant buzz of student days. “It was all about students – beer tents, entertaining games, and an overwhelmingly positive vibe all around,” Louis recalls of his lively arrival. “Someone invited us to participate in a competition to find a date for the evening. We ended up at a nightclub called Johnny Depp, and I got to meet a lot of wonderful people,” he continues. However, it took several more years before he found his bride in Estonia.
Before arriving here, Louis knew absolutely nothing about Estonia. “I came to Estonia at an interesting time when it still had this kind of Wild West feel. I remember walking into the Hansapank (an Estonian bank, later rebranded by the Swedish-owned Swedbank – editor) office and saying I needed a bank account because I was working remotely as an IT consultant. I gave them my hostel address, and boom! – I had a bank account. You couldn’t do that today; things have progressed a lot,” Louis says, adding that he’s genuinely pleased with Estonia’s development over the years.
An IT specialist who brought stand-up comedy to Estonia
Armed with an IT degree, Louis Zezeran once worked in the technology sector, but he soon realised that the nine-to-five grind wasn’t for him. In 2005, he tried his hand at theatre production in Sydney and discovered a new creative streak. “I realised that being a theatre producer is primarily about strong project management, and I thought that might suit me,” he explains.
A year later, he found himself in Estonia, with stints in Sweden and Finland in between. “I was bored and wanted to make friends. In Finland, I met an American stand-up comedian, Eric Seufert, and we both had ties to Estonia. We decided to try staging stand-up shows here, as no one seemed to be offering that kind of entertainment. Our first two performances were during Tartu Student Days in 2010, followed by one in Tallinn,” Louis recounts the birth of Comedy Estonia.
Estonians embraced stand-up comedy with enthusiasm, and the venture took off faster than the founders could have imagined. “Estonians have a much better sense of humour than they give themselves credit for,” he says.
One of his key collaborators has been an Estonian comedian Sander Õigus. “I brought international experience and focused on production, while Sander added the local language and cultural perspective. We were highly motivated and wanted to create something with real cultural impact,” Louis explains. Today, he’s thrilled that Estonia boasts a strong stand-up scene, with comedians like Ari Matti Mustonen gaining recognition on the international stage.
Louis hasn’t stopped seeking new challenges. “I’m currently working as a leadership instructor for Combat Ready, an Estonian company founded by former special forces operatives. I’m the only trainer without a military background. This is the second completely unique opportunity Estonia has offered me,” he says, expressing gratitude for the new chapter in his journey.
Nordic people are not as serious and reserved as they seem
Having lived in Sweden and Finland, Louis Zezeran challenges the stereotype of Nordic people as serious and reserved. When he began introducing stand-up comedy to Estonian audiences, he found they needed only a little encouragement to embrace the idea that Estonian-language comedy could also be funny. “At some of our very first shows, we had a couple of friends in the audience who would laugh at the right moments, helping to break the ice and encourage the crowd to join in,” Louis recalls.
“We Australians may have the Sydney Opera House, but it’s not like we visit it regularly. Estonians, however, have a deep love for theatre and are accustomed to attending performances. We helped the local audience understand how to behave at a stand-up show, which is far more interactive than traditional theatre. We showed them that it’s okay to engage actively – to applaud, laugh out loud, and even, occasionally, join in with a comment,” explains the Comedy Estonia founder.
Louis has also been impressed by Estonia’s hip-hop culture. “Like stand-up comedy, hip-hop is relatively new and non-traditional in Estonia’s cultural landscape. What I find remarkable is how Estonians have struck a perfect balance, adapting this international genre to local tastes – a goal we shared when creating Comedy Estonia,” he says.
He praises the Estonian Hip-Hop Festival as a fantastic event, highlighting its professionalism and the talent of local artists such as Genka. “They’ve done an excellent job carving out a space for this genre in Estonian culture,” he adds, drawing a parallel between the growth of hip-hop and stand-up comedy in the country.
Estonia embodies a strong sense of community
Louis Zezeran describes Estonia as a fascinating democratic experiment for a population of just 1.3 million. “The fact that such a small number of people can maintain borders, establish all the necessary state systems, and be part of the EU, UN, and NATO is truly unique. Elsewhere, 1.3 million people would simply make up a single city,” he remarks.
As a small nation, Estonians have, in his view, a strong sense of community, with closer personal connections among people. “You can easily bump into a well-known politician at the local supermarket. That would never happen in Australia, where everything feels more distant,” he says, highlighting a key difference between life in Estonia and in a larger country.
Louis Zezeran’s name and face are familiar to many Estonians. While he doesn’t consider himself a celebrity, he acknowledges being moderately well-known. “I’ve noticed that when I contact a government office or go to the post office to pick up a package, people seem to have heard of me. Being somewhat recognisable has definitely made life here easier and opened more doors for me. I can confidently say I’ve adapted very well to life in Estonia and haven’t faced the typical struggles that many immigrants encounter,” he explains.
With a touch of humour, Louis adds that he considers himself the second-most famous non-native Estonian. “The most famous has to be Dave Benton, who won the Eurovision Song Contest (in 2001, duetting with an Estonian singer Tanel Padar – editor). I have nothing quite as grand to show for myself. Dave has even been a guest on my podcast, and he’s truly an incredible person. I could listen to stories about his life all day,” Louis says, paying tribute to the beloved performer.
A down-to-earth people who’ve won an Australian’s heart
After nearly 15 years in Estonia, Louis Zezeran has come to see Estonians as a deeply grounded and nature-loving people. “Estonians enjoy spending time in the countryside, walking in forests, collecting mushrooms and berries, and being by the sea. You have a strong connection to your land, and that’s something I can completely relate to,” says Louis, who ended up in this northern country from the other side of the world. “Although I mostly live an urban life and have visited many global cities, I still sometimes long for what we call ‘a big patch of land in the south’ back in Australia,” he reflects.
Louis also understands the Estonian appreciation for individuality and the need to be alone at times. “Here, people really love their sauna. While I don’t entirely grasp this slightly pagan custom, it seems to me that the sauna is a place where everyone is equal. People feel safe there and open up, sharing everything on their minds,” he observes.
However, he hasn’t made peace with Estonia’s harsh winters and snow, describing himself as a quintessential “sun person.” “I really don’t like winter. But I believe every place has its pros and cons. Wherever you live, you can’t have it all,” he says.
When it comes to Estonian cuisine, Louis has adapted over time. “I can’t say sauerkraut or blood sausage are my absolute favourites, but I can eat them,” he admits. Surprisingly for someone from a coastal Australian town, he isn’t fond of seafood. “I won’t touch anything that comes from the Baltic Sea. Herring and that sort of stuff is just not for me,” he says.
One local staple, however, has found a permanent place on his table. “My girlfriend’s favourite is Marta Bakery’s dark bread made from Estonian-grown buckwheat flour, and we have it almost daily,” notes the man who humorously calls himself the “second-most famous non-native Estonian.”
Quick takes with Louis Zezeran
Favourite Estonian word?
“I don’t have a single favourite. When we started Comedy Estonia, I didn’t understand much Estonian. The audience’s laughter was my guide to knowing things were working. Not speaking the language gave me a unique perspective on developing local stand-up comedians – shaping their mindset and honing their skills to give them a strong career start. Maybe talent management is my talent,” Louis reflects.
Favourite food?
Marta Bakery’s dark bread made from Estonian-grown buckwheat flour.
Favourite band?
Tanel Padar. “He was my first exposure to Estonian music. Besides, Tanel and Dave Benton won Eurovision, and that’s a big deal.”
The article is part of the media programme “Estonia with many faces,” which highlights the richness and diversity of Estonian culture. The programme is supported by the Estonian Ministry of Culture and co-financed by the European Union.