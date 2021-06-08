Hollywood actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is looking for photos of Estonia

Hollywood actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt has posted on social media that he’s looking for photos of and from Estonia for a new project he’s involved in.
“Last call, Estonia. I’m still looking for a couple photos of Estonia for a new project,” Gordon-Levitt posted on his Facebook page on 29 May.
Joseph Leonard Gordon-Levitt is a 40-year-old American actor, filmmaker, singer and entrepreneur. He has received various accolades, including nominations for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for his leading performances in 500 Days of Summer (2009) and 50/50 (2011).
He is also the founder of the online media platform, HitRecord, whose projects – such as HitRecord on TV (2014–15) and Create Together (2020) – won him two Primetime Emmy Awards in the category of Outstanding Interactive Program.
Among other works, he’s known for “The Dark Knight Rises”, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”, “Snowden”, “Inception” and the TV comedy, “Third Rock from the Sun”.
According to the Estonian Public Broadcasting, he’s also looking for content from several other countries, including Bulgaria and Mexico, for an upcoming short film called “Around the World”.
The photos can be uploaded on the HitRecord website.
Cover: Joseph Gordon-Levitt speaking at the 2012 WonderCon in Anaheim, California. Photo by Gage Skidmore, shared under the Creative Commons CC BY-SA 2.0 licence.