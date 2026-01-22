Life in Tallinn more expensive than Dubai, Rome or Montreal – index

According to the Cost of Living 2026 index by Numbeo, a crowd-sourced global database of statistics, living in Tallinn is more expensive than living in, for example, Dubai, Rome or Montreal.
In the 2026 index, the Estonian capital is ranked 182th (138th in 2025) with the cost of living index of 64.8 (52.7 in 2025; New York City is 100 and the rest of the cities in the rankings are compared against it). The index ranks 479 cities all around the world (327 in 2025).
According to the crowd-sourced index, it’s cheaper to live in Dubai, Rome, Montreal, Abu Dhabi, Tokyo, Taipei, Prague, Wellington, Budapest and Istanbul – to name a few – than in Tallinn, Estonia.
Riga, the capital of Latvia, is ranked 244th with the cost of living index of 54.9; Vilnius, the Lithuanian capital, is ranked 260th (53).
Switzerland the most expensive
The cities with the highest cost of living, according to the index, are all in Switzerland – Zürich, Geneva, Basel, Lausanne, Lugano and Bern make up the top six. New York City is ranked seventh, Reykjavik eighth, Honolulu ninth and San Francisco tenth.
On the other end of the index – the cities with the lowest cost of living – ten out of ten are located in India. The cheapest city in the world is Coimbatore, followed by Lucknow, Indore, Surat, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Bhopal, Patna and Bhubaneswar.
The cost of living index indicates the relative prices of consumer goods like groceries, restaurants, transportation and utilities. It excludes accommodation expenses such as rent or mortgage. Rent index is listed separately.
Numbeo is a collaborative online database that enables users to share and compare statistical information about countries and cities. It is most-widely used to compare the cost of living between cities and countries. Its founder is an ex-Google software engineer.