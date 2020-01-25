Lonely Planet lists Tallinn among the 10 best stag and hen destinations in Europe

Lonely Planet, a travel guidebook publisher, has listed the Estonian capital, Tallinn, among the 10 best stag and hen destinations in Europe.
“When it comes to celebrating someone’s imminent nuptials, Europe truly has it all,” the guidebook company says in a recent blog post. “If beer bikes and wild nights are on the agenda, you’ll have no trouble finding them. But if you want outdoor adventures, epic food scenes and cultural exploits there’s plenty in that department too.”
Tallinn, ranked fifth in the list, “has long been popular with stag and hen groups seeking cheap flights, copious booze, seedy clubs and medieval-themed pubs, but there’s a different side to Estonia’s capital that’s well worth discovering. Beyond the Old Town, Telliskivi Creative City in Kalamaja is a community hub made for morning strolls; browse flea markets, indie craft stores and street art before tucking into brunch at a pop-up cafe.”
“Weather permitting, zip over to pine-trimmed Pirita Beach for volleyball and sundowners before tucking in to a fancy-but-affordable dinner at Pegasus,” Lonely Planet says. Pegasus is a restaurant in the Tallinn Old Town.
Other stag and hen destinations in Lonely Planet’s list are Dublin, Ireland; Lisbon, Portugal; Berlin, Germany; Basque Country, Spain; North Wales, the UK; Budapest, Hungary; Aeolian Islands, Italy; Sweden’s West Coast; and Malta.
Lonely Planet is a large travel guidebook publisher, founded in Australia and based in the US. As of 2011, the company had sold 120 million books since inception.
Cover: A club night in Tallinn (the image is illustrative/Visit Estonia).