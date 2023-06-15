Pictures: The Baltic Pride 2023 in Tallinn

The Estonian capital, Tallinn, hosted The Baltic Pride from 6 to 11 June with the motto, “One for all and all for equality”; the week-long event was organised by the Estonian LGBT Association and culminated with a packed parade in the Tallinn city centre on 10 June.
The Baltic Pride 2023 was hosted in Tallinn after a six-year hiatus. The programme included a gala that recognised the local LGBTQ rights’ activists and organisations, an international conference “A diverse environment, a safer Estonia!”, the exhibition “From such people to LGBT activism. 20th century stories about sexual and gender minorities in Estonia”, and a comedy show.
The Baltic Pride parade on 10 June was attended by the LGBTQ+ community and their supporters from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and other countries, emphasising support for diversity and equality.
Estonian World is a global independent online magazine, founded in London in 2012 and headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia. The magazine has editorial representations in London, Boston, Los Angeles and Tallinn, and contributors all over the world, on every continent. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.