Podcast: Humour as a protest

In the last episode of the third season of the Tallinn University Podcast, the host, Terry McDonald is joined by the university’s alumnus, Jana Levitina, a cofounder of the FLINTA (female, lesbian, intersex, non-binary, trans, agender) comedy club in Estonia; in the wake of the Baltic Pride 2023 that took place in Tallinn; they discuss the LGBTQ+ rights from a humourous point of view.
“Comedy is like alcohol but less harmful”. In this episode, Jana enlightens Terry on the importance of political humour, how feminism is related to LGBTQ+ rights, and the ongoing importance of Pride in 2023. They will also discuss some of the often-asked questions, such as, “Why do we need pride in 2023?” or “Why should people outside of the LGBTQ+ community care about pride?”
These questions and issues are discussed from the perspective of Estonia and Jana provides in-depth information on feminism and LGBTQ+-related issues.
Finally, Jana also tells more about the comedy club FLINTA, what it is, and its importance for the LGBTQ+ community.
The Tallinn University Podcast seeks to shed light on the research and activism taking place in Estonia. This season, the podcast is presented in conjunction with Estonian World.
