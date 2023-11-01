Tallinn to open ice rinks in November

The Estonian capital, Tallinn, is to open its open-air ice rinks in mid-November; Mustamäe and Lasnamäe rinks will open on 11 November, Nõmme and Old Town rinks on 18 November.
The Nõmme rink is situated on the grounds of the Nõmme Gymnasium. The Mustamäe rink is set up in Männi Park, and in Lasnamäe at the Tondiraba Park. In the Old Town, the Harju rink is entering its 18th season.
“The opening of the ice rinks always brings a cozy, warm atmosphere to Tallinn, evoking the feeling of the approaching holiday season. These ice-skating parks have become a haven where locals can spend time outside and indulge in winter pleasures with family and friends. We remain committed to keeping the entrance fees affordable, while also offering free entry for senior citizens and school groups,” Tallinn’s deputy mayor Vladimir Svet said in a statement. “Outdoor ice-rinks are incredibly popular: last season, the four main city rinks recorded over 121,000 visits, of which 40,540 were by school groups.”
During the school-organised group visits, students have free entry and skate rentals are available for a fee. Tallinn seniors, 65 years and above, have free skating sessions on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 am to 5 pm.
The ice rinks are usually open until mid-March.