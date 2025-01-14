Estonia’s natural population growth remains sharply negative

According to the Estonian interior ministry, 9,646 babies were born in Estonia in 2024 and 15,596 people died in the same period of time, making the natural growth of the country’s population severely negative.
This means 5,950 more people died in Estonia than were born.
The trend is nothing new, though. In 2023, for example, 10,721 babies were born, and 15,832 people died. In 2022, 11,588 babies were born and 17,245 people died in Estonia.
Of the 9,646 babies born in 2024, 4,744 were girls and 4,902 boys. The interior ministry registered the birth of 142 twins – 35 pairs of boys, 54 pairs of girls and 53 mixed pairs. One set of triplets was also born in 2024.
The most popular girl names in Estonia in 2024 were Sofia, Mia, Emilia, Olivia, Saara, Emma, Eva, Arabella, Nora and Lenna. The most popular names for boys were Mark, Hugo, Oliver, Sebastian, Aron, Robin, Leon, Oskar, Markus, Miron and Rasmus.
In 2024, 5,775 marriages and 2,793 divorces were registered. Close to 300 marriages were officiated by clerics. In 2023, for instance, a little more marriages – 5,822 – and a little less divorces – 2,523 – were registered.