Twenty historic pictures of Estonia and its people, restored in colour

By / July 9, 2020 / Leave a Comment / Life

The Estonian photo enthusiast, Hanno Puskar, colourises old black and white photos of Estonia and its people; Estonian World brings you a selection of the images.

The history of photography is about two hundred years old, but colour photography has been the dominant form of photography for only about fifty years – since the 1970s. Colour makes us perceive the image we view as more realistic and thanks to new technologies, it is now possible to colorise black and white photos pretty well. The Estonian photo enthusiast, Hanno Puskar, is colorising old black and white photos of Estonia and its people. Estonian World brings you a selection of his work.

A farm in Pening, Estonia, 1889. Photo by Heinrich Tiidermann.
An old family head in Pöide, 1895. Photo by Evald Allas.
blank
Children in Vorbuse, 1898.
A portrait of a woman, 1913. Photo by Jakob Bockmann.
A portrait of a woman, 1913. Photo by Jakob Bockmann.
A boy feeding chickens in the 1930s.
Fishermen, early 20th century.
A mother and a child on a beach, 1930s.
A boy by the Port of Tallinn, 1930s.
Bus conductors in Tallinn, 1930s.
Friends, 1937.
Children at the Kose-Lükati Open Air School, 1938.
Boys in Koeru, 1930s.
A tiny shop at Tallinn Old Town Square, 1930s.
Viru Street, 1930s.
Viru Square, 1930s.
“Bibabo” cinema, 1930s.
Gardeners and staff in the gardens of Oru Palace, 1936. Until 1940, the palace served as the summer residence of the Estonian president, Konstantin Päts. On 13 August 1941, a fire caused by the retreating Soviet forces destroyed the palace. Today just the gardens remain.
A studio photo of a lady, 1937.
A barbershop in 1940.
A group of boys of Hullo village school, 1940.

Photos courtesy of Hanno Puskar.

Estonian World is in a dire need of your support.
Read our appeal here and become a supporter on Patreon 
close-image
Scroll to Top