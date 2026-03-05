Young diaspora Estonians offered paid internships in Estonia

A scholarship programme is offering young Estonians living abroad the chance to complete a professional internship in Estonia in 2026, with applications open until 31 March.
The Global Estonian Internship Programme is aimed at 18–35-year-old Estonians abroad who have lived outside Estonia for at least five years. Internships must take place in person in Estonia between 1 May and 30 November 2026, and last four weeks or longer. Participants receive a stipend of €1,800 for 4–6 weeks or €3,000 for seven weeks or more, with additional travel support available where needed.
The programme is funded and curated by the Estonian foreign ministry, while the application process is administered by the Estonian Centre for International Development, Estdev. The scholarship is designed to help young compatriots integrate more closely into Estonia’s civic and social life by gaining field-related work experience and a deeper understanding of the country.
Unlike many short-term “heritage trips”, the internship scheme is structured around hands-on work placements matched to a participant’s professional interests. Previous internships have taken place across a wide range of organisations – from public institutions such as ministries and museums to private-sector employers in areas like engineering and green technology. Mentors, according to programme organisers, have consistently praised interns for their curiosity, drive and ability to adapt.
For some participants, the internship has also served as a pathway into longer-term life in Estonia. Programme organisers say several interns have received job offers, extended their stay or decided to move to Estonia after completing their placement.
To apply, candidates must be residing abroad at the time of application, be of Estonian descent and meet educational requirements: applicants must have completed higher or vocational education, or at least one academic year of an ongoing programme. Applicants are also expected to provide documentation verifying residence abroad, Estonian origin and the length of time spent outside Estonia if they are awarded the scholarship.
Applicants must secure confirmation from a host organisation as part of their application, although support is available for those who have not yet found a placement. The foreign ministry’s Global Estonian department is offering guidance to help applicants identify a suitable host; prospective candidates can send a CV and motivation letter to diasporaa@mfa.ee.
Applications must be submitted using Estdev’s application form.
The estimated total budget for the call is €52,800. Estdev project manager Annika Leek can be contacted for further information at annika.leek@estdev.ee.