A US agency adds Estonia to the “very high” COVID-19 transmission risk countries’ list

The American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, known as the CDC, has added Estonia to the list of countries where the risk of transmission of the novel coronavirus is “very high” – the most dangerous designation by the agency.
The CDC added seven countries to the “Level 4” list on 30 August – Estonia, Azerbaijan, Guam, North Macedonia, Puerto Rico, Saint Lucia and Switzerland. The “Level 4” designation is the highest coronavirus threat designation the CDC assigns.
The “Level 4” designated countries, according to the CDC, have had more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days.
The agency says that anyone who must travel to these destinations must be fully vaccinated.
According to the Estonian Health Board, the infection rate for the past 14 days is 334.47 per 100,000 residents. The Health Board’s website doesn’t offer a 28-day infection rate data, which the CDC probably gets from other sources.
Estonia has so far managed to fully vaccinate just 54.63% of its residents.
Cover: Estonia’s coronavirus data as of 1 September 2021, compiled by Reuters.