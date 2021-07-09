Foreigners arriving in Estonia from third countries must take a coronavirus test

The Estonian government decided on 7 July that foreigners from countries with a high risk of coronavirus infection outside of the European Union can only enter Estonia if they take a coronavirus test before arriving in the country and the result is negative.
A coronavirus test must be taken before arrival in Estonia in the case of entering the country from the third countries that are not included in the so-called “green list” of the European Union. The list of the countries that are included in the “green list” is published on the Estonian foreign ministry website.
The requirement to take a PCR test for the coronavirus up to 72 hours before entering the country or, as a new option, a rapid antigen test up to 48 hours before entering the country, and present a certificate confirming a negative test, will apply to all foreign nationals from the third countries that are not included in the “green list” who have not been fully vaccinated and who are travelling to Estonia to work, study, stay with their families, or on the basis of a special permit, the Estonian government said in a statement.
Citizens or permanent residents of Estonia and citizens of the European Union will not be required to take the test. Other exceptions from the requirement to take the test will also remain in force, such as those applicable to diplomats or international freight transport drivers.
The aim of the requirement “is to prevent bringing the coronavirus into the country from abroad and to alleviate the risk of the spread of the virus in the country”, the Estonian government said. “Last week, a total of 227 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Estonia, of which 51 were brought in from abroad,” according to the government.
The order will enter into force on 12 July 2021.
Cover: The Tallinn Airport in better times. Photo by the Tallinn Airport.